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Delhi Activates Stage II of Graded Response Action Plan as AQI Hits 325

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Delhi authorities have activated the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address deteriorating air quality. The decision by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region (CAQM) followed an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 325 in the evening of November 1, officially classifying the atmospheric conditions as "very poor."

India
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ryan from Toronto, Canada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
India

The rapid degradation in air quality is evident in the recent data: the AQI rose from 117 on October 31 to 261 on November 1, and further climbed to 324 the following day. Specialists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have warned that unfavorable weather conditions will likely keep the air in the "very poor" category for the coming days.

Stage II implementation introduces specific operational changes for residents and workers across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Authorities plan to revise working schedules for government bodies and municipal services to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours. Additionally, parking fees will be increased to discourage the use of private vehicles.

Specific protections are being mandated for vulnerable worker groups to prevent the use of open fires for heating during the winter. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are required to provide security guards, sanitation workers, and gardening staff with electric heaters and access to power outlets in residential complexes.

Clean-up measures include intensified mechanical sweeping of roads, utilizing vacuum cleaning primarily at night or early morning. Daily spraying of dust suppressants is also scheduled for heavily trafficked intersections and main arteries.

These new restrictions build upon an existing winter anti-smog plan that took effect on November 1. Under those rules, Delhi has restricted the movement of non-local vehicles that do not meet BS-VI standards, with exceptions made for electric vehicles and those running on natural gas. Furthermore, a partial work-from-home mandate is in effect, allowing only 50% of staff to be physically present in both government and private offices.

The construction sector faces significant curbs as well. All demolition activities and external construction work in the National Capital Region (NCR) are suspended from November 5 to November 20 to minimize dust emissions into the atmosphere.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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