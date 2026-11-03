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Kazakhstan to End Free Sultiam Supply in 2027

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will remove the epilepsy medication sultiam (trade name Ospolot) from its list of free pharmaceutical products effective January 1, 2027, according to Ministry of Health Order No. 91 dated September 10, 2025.

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The Ministry of Health cited a lack of evidence regarding the drug's efficacy as the basis for the decision. Officials noted that the medication is not registered in Kazakhstan, nor is it registered with the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). While the ministry stated it is currently selecting alternative therapies, specific replacement drugs have not been named.

Because the drug lacks local registration, procurement has been handled through UN structures since 2023. The single distributor, SK-Pharmacy, last purchased the medication for 2025, acquiring 267,900 tablets for more than 24.4 million tenge.

For 2026, healthcare organizations requested 189,900 tablets, but only 117,400 units (61.8% of the request) were delivered to patients using reserves from previous years. SK-Pharmacy reported that no suppliers submitted bids during the most recent procurement procedures for 2026. As of October 16, the national stockpile stood at 1,550 tablets.

The distributor is currently negotiating with potential suppliers to maintain access to the drug through the end of 2026.

Shortages have already emerged in the Aktobe region, where parents report an inability to purchase Ospolot at pharmacies. The regional health department confirmed that seven children are registered as requiring sultiam and plans to supply them from remaining stocks. Consequently, the region's acting chief pediatric neurologist has begun reviewing treatment plans to find alternative antiepileptic drugs, with therapy already modified for two patients.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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