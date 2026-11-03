Philippines: Teen e-cigarette usage rates jump to 39.9% despite Republic Act 11900 restrictions

Teenage e-cigarette use in the Philippines has risen sharply, challenging the effectiveness of the e-cigarette regulation law (Republic Act No. 11900) passed in 2022. According to the 2023 National Nutrition Survey conducted by the Department of Science and Technology's Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DoST-FNRI), the share of adolescents using electronic cigarettes increased from 7.5% in 2021 to 39.9% in 2023.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Демидова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Teenagers at the shop window

Data from the 2024 Global Youth Tobacco Survey indicates that 55.8% of students have started using heated tobacco products, and 22.4% began using e-cigarettes before the age of 10. Despite age restrictions, more than half of young smokers (56.2%) report being able to purchase these products freely in retail stores and from street vendors.

Legal contradictions and product access

The regulatory environment is further complicated by conflicts within existing laws. While the e-cigarette law banned "flavor descriptors" that excessively appeal to minors, such as fruit, dessert, or confectionery aromas, this provision conflicts with the stricter Sin Tax law (RA No. 11467), which prohibits all flavor additives except tobacco and menthol.

This legal ambiguity has allowed the industry to continue promoting aromatized products. Research from Johns Hopkins University confirmed that Filipino youth are still widely exposed to sweet and fruit flavors. These additives not only mask the harshness of nicotine inhalation but also pose health risks, including inflammation, DNA damage in oral cavity cells, and reduced lung function.

Institutional response and regional context

The ineffectiveness of current restrictions has led some local authorities to consider more radical measures. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong advocates for a complete ban on vaping. Despite holding a Gold Award from the ASEAN Smoke-free Awards for its leadership in anti-smoking efforts, Baguio's officials face difficulties controlling e-cigarettes, which are occasionally used to distribute illicit drugs.

This stance aligns with Singapore's strategy, where e-cigarettes are fully prohibited. Singaporean Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has called on ASEAN countries to unite in imposing a common ban, arguing that potential tax revenues from vape sales are negligible compared to the long-term social and medical costs of treating addiction.

Experts from the South-East Asian Tobacco Control Alliance (SEATCA) note that the current "harm reduction" model for adult smokers has, in practice, led to an expansion of the nicotine epidemic among youth, negatively affecting brain development, cognitive abilities, and impulse control in adolescents.