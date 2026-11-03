Kazakhstan, China Agree on $200M Joint Fund for Trans-Caspian Route

Kazakhstan and China are developing a joint direct investment fund with a preliminary target size of up to $200 million, subject to potential future increases. The agreement was reached by Serik Zhumangarin, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, and Lan Foan, Minister of Finance of the People's Republic of China, on the sidelines of the Second Tian Shan Forum on Economic Cooperation in Central Asia.

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The fund is primarily intended to support the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), an initiative proposed by the Kazakh side in July of this year during a heads-of-state meeting in Shanghai.

Zhumangarin outlined a financial architecture designed to integrate three financing instruments: the Kazakh Invest Fund with participation from Silk Road Finance Corporation; a Kazakh-Chinese direct investment fund involving the national holding company Bayterek and the Silk Road Fund; and project debt and insurance financing mechanisms involving Bayterek, the Kazakhstan Development Bank, the China Development Bank, China EximBank, Bank of China, ICBC, Sinosure, and other institutions.

To avoid establishing new entities, the parties propose consolidating these mechanisms through a single window for project financing and insurance. This structure is intended to assemble comprehensive packages for priority projects, combining long-term credits, guarantees, insurance coverage, yuan-denominated financing, and equity participation.

Operational launch of the mechanism is planned to begin with several pilot projects, with support provided throughout the entire cycle from investment decision to financial closure. The objective of this approach is to identify systemic barriers that delay the implementation of large-scale initiatives. Additionally, the officials discussed expanding cooperation with China's export-import bank, including ongoing discussions on financing Kazakhstan's transport and utility infrastructure.