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Philippine Tax Refund Delays Negate Inflation-Adjusted Value

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Winning a tax dispute against the Philippine government does not guarantee a financial recovery for taxpayers, as bureaucratic delays often erode the actual value of the awarded sums. While legal victories are achieved, the time elapsed between the claim and the payment transforms these wins into formal gestures rather than economic relief.

Eleanor Lucas Roque of P&A Grant Thornton illustrates this gap with a case involving a 20 million peso refund requested in 2015. By the time the payment was realized in 2025, inflation had reduced the purchasing power of that capital to approximately 14 million pesos. When factoring in the costs of legal counsel and auditors, the final financial outcome for the business becomes negative.

This environment forces entrepreneurs to treat litigation as a financial calculation rather than a pursuit of justice, weighing whether a potential refund can cover years of legal expenses. Even a court verdict does not ensure immediate payment; the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has used appeals and administrative maneuvers to block execution. In one instance, a writ of execution issued in 2018 did not result in the actual receipt of funds for another five years.

While administrative reforms have streamlined non-judicial refunds to a one-year timeframe, disputes that reach the Court of Tax Appeals or the Supreme Court remain stalled for indefinite periods. This creates a systemic asymmetry: businesses are charged 12% annual interest plus penalties for late tax payments, yet the state bears no financial burden for withholding refunds.

Because the Philippines lacks a mechanism to apply interest to delayed government payments, taxpayers are not compensated for the time value of money. Without legislative accountability for fiscal authorities, the eventual receipt of a refund often represents a pyrrhic victory, as the check loses significant value by the time it is issued.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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