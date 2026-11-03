Lisbon Metro Red Line Extension Delayed to Late 2027 Amid Financial Reprogramming

The Portuguese government has updated the implementation schedule for the expansion of the Lisbon Metro, detailing structural bottlenecks and current operational statuses during 2027 budget hearings presented by Mobility Secretary Cristina Pinto Dias.

Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба Московского метрополитена, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Stickers in the subway

The Circular Line is scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2027, with a project cost of approximately €380 million. The infrastructure will connect the Rato and Cais do Sodré stations via two new stops, creating a loop on the Green Line and integrating the Yellow Line route from Campo Grande.

Government officials are considering a secondary transformation of the Circular Line into a "loop line." This modification would require an additional 18 months of work to adjust signaling systems and operational models, costing an extra €18 million (€10 million for signaling and €8 million for network reconfiguration). The current priority remains the initial project launch.

The extension of the Red Line to Alcântara has moved into a financial reprogramming phase. Following the completion of this process in late October, documents will be submitted to the Court of Auditors for the mandatory prior visa required to start construction. The Council of Ministers approved total financial obligations of €405.4 million for this project on October 29, funded via Lisbon Metro loans from the European Investment Bank and the Sustentável 2030 program. The completion date has been shifted from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2027.

Development of the Purple Line, a 11.5 km route with 17 stations connecting Odivelas and Loures, is currently suspended. The project is stalled pending a European Commission investigation into an April 2025 tender to determine if a Portuguese subsidiary of the Chinese state manufacturer CRRC received illegal foreign subsidies. The Lisbon Metro tender committee cannot proceed to the next phase until the Commission reaches a decision.