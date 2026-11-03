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Colombia Considers Points-Based Driver's License System

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Colombia is considering a transition to a points-based driver's license system to ensure traffic violations result in the direct loss of driving privileges rather than just financial penalties. Transport Minister Elsa Nogueira stated that the current practice, where repeated offenses such as speeding or driving under the influence carry insufficient consequences, must change.

A man behind the wheel of a car
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A man behind the wheel of a car

The proposal is part of a broader reform of the National Traffic Code. According to the Ministry of Transport, the objective is to create a "culture of responsibility" on the roads and reduce the frequency of traffic accidents by linking violations directly to the legal right to drive.

Under the proposed mechanism, each driver would be assigned a set balance of points. Each recorded violation would reduce this balance, and once the points are exhausted, the driver would risk losing their license, rendering further legal operation of a vehicle impossible.

The Ministry indicated that the system would not be exclusively punitive, mentioning an intention to reward drivers who maintain a clean record, though the specific mechanisms for such incentives have not been detailed.

Several key operational parameters remain undefined in the Ministry's current materials. There is no information regarding the initial number of points allocated to drivers, the specific point deductions associated with different types of violations, or the timeframe for point accumulation. It remains unclear whether a lost license would be temporary or permanent, how points might be recovered, and whether different standards would apply to professional drivers versus private citizens.

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