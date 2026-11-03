Colombia Mandates Fiber Network Data Transparency to Boost Small ISPs

In Colombia, the deployment of digital networks is shifting from building parallel lines to the shared use of existing fiber optic cables. This mechanism allows small providers to connect users without investing in excavation or laying new physical infrastructure, addressing a significant physical and financial barrier for local operators.

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Currently, 1,402 fixed internet service providers (ISPs) operate in the country, with 98% classified as small enterprises. For these companies, constructing proprietary networks in remote or densely built areas remains an insurmountable obstacle. To resolve this bottleneck, the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC), the state body that sets rules for telecommunications networks, has updated regulations regarding wholesale access to infrastructure.

The new system operates on a leasing principle, where a major operator provides access to its cable lines to other providers. This allows smaller firms to focus on commercial customer service by utilizing existing material infrastructure. In 2025, this model already accounted for 28.3% of all retail fiber optic connections in the country.

To facilitate this process, the CRC introduced Resolution 8254 of 2026. This resolution mandates that wholesale suppliers provide precise data on physical network coverage, the number of connected units, and current tariffs. Without this information, small operators cannot determine where the network physically exists and where they can tap into an existing node rather than digging a new trench.

Looking ahead, Colombia plans to expand the concept of "shared use" beyond the telecommunications sector in its 2027-2028 regulatory agenda. This includes the possibility of laying fiber optic networks along road concessions, using road lanes and adjacent technical zones as the physical route for cables. This approach eliminates the need for separate territory development for communications.

The primary technical challenge for the regulator remains maintaining a balance: reducing the entry cost for new players must not remove the incentive for large operators to build new lines in areas where connectivity does not yet physically exist. The optimization of current networks is aimed at eliminating redundant cable duplication in the same locations, effectively redistributing investments from repetitive construction to expanding the zone of actual coverage.