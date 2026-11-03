SRI Augusta refinery revenue drops 29% in 2025 report

Sonatrach Raffineria Italiana (SRI), the subsidiary operating the oil refinery in Augusta, Sicily, reported a 29% decline in revenue for 2025, according to the group's annual report. The plant's turnover dropped from 848.8 billion Algerian dinars in 2024 to 601.5 billion dinars in 2025. This unit accounts for approximately 8% of Sonatrach's consolidated revenue, which also fell by 15% during the same period, decreasing from 8,641.7 billion to 7,382.6 billion dinars.

Financial metrics for SRI show increased costs despite lower top-line figures. Tax payments for 2025 reached 8.085 billion dinars, a significant rise from 2.220 billion dinars in 2024. Financial expenses for the subsidiary also grew, moving from 3.834 billion to 4.214 billion dinars. These figures align with a broader increase across the group, where total financial costs rose from 47.942 billion to 79.906 billion dinars.

The 2025 report does not disclose actual crude oil processing volumes. The Augusta refinery, originally brought into operation in early 1949 and previously owned by Esso Italiana, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, was acquired by Sonatrach in December 2018 for $725 million. The facility has a nominal design capacity of approximately 10 million tons per year.