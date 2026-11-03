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Colombian Work Satisfaction Beats Regional Average by 5 Points

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Columbian software startup Buk has released the fourth edition of its organizational wellbeing study, which analyzed responses from 156,247 employees across 1,211 companies in the region. The report indicates that 87% of workers in Colombia report satisfaction with their jobs, a figure that exceeds the Latin American average of 82%. This specific cohort included more than 39,000 employees from 332 Colombian firms.

Discussion of the future operating model and organizational structure
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Discussion of the future operating model and organizational structure

The research identifies key operational factors driving staff satisfaction. Companies that pair formalized corporate processes with high levels of managerial autonomy demonstrate the highest levels of wellbeing. Forty percent of the analyzed Colombian organizations fall into the category of "Formalized and Empowered," where established procedures do not restrict management's ability to make operational decisions. This balance between regulation and team autonomy is considered the primary driver of positive work experiences.

Tatiana Prieto, Director of Customer Experience and Wellbeing at Buk, notes that differences between organizational archetypes allow companies to develop targeted personnel management strategies, moving away from universal approaches. This involves adapting internal policies to specific decision-making structures and team interaction levels.

Compensation remains a primary source of dissatisfaction. Across the studied region, the assessment of salary adequacy relative to job role scores only 23 on the Net Happiness Score (NHS) scale used in the Building Happiness study to measure organizational happiness. In Colombia, the perception of fair pay is among the top three areas requiring improvement, despite the overall high satisfaction levels. This points to a gap between emotional attachment to work and the objective evaluation of financial rewards for duties performed.

The efficiency of communicating business results to employees also impacts operational wellbeing metrics. Companies that systematically share information about goals and business achievements record a 2.8-point increase in organizational happiness levels. Meanwhile, 18% of the surveyed enterprises acknowledged a lack of formal channels for conveying strategic information about company results to their workforce.

Age is also identified as a variable influencing the perception of working conditions. In Colombia, satisfaction levels rise with employee age: Baby Boomers show the highest figure at 94%, followed by Generation X (90%), Millennials (87%), and Generation Z (84%). This 10-percentage-point spread between the extreme groups confirms the need to consider demographic characteristics when designing personnel management policies and maintaining team productivity.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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