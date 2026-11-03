Korean Grant Funds Commission 3 MW Solar Plant in Tajikistan

A 3-megawatt photovoltaic plant has been completed and commissioned in the settlement of Shurab, Isfara city. The facility was constructed by OJSC TGM using grant funds from the Government of the Republic of Korea, with support from the Korea Industrial Technology Development Institute (KIAT) and Hanmaum Energy Co., Ltd. acting as the client.

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The station occupies 4 hectares and utilizes 4,752 bifacial solar panels. Power conversion is handled by 10 string inverters, feeding into a 0.8/35 kV transformer substation with a total capacity of 4.5 MW. To manage generation and consumption peaks, a 500 kWh energy storage system is integrated into the grid.

With a design output of 3 MW, the plant is projected to supply electricity to up to 1,000 households. Operational management is automated via a remote monitoring system, allowing for real-time tracking of technological indicators and process control without the need for permanent on-site staffing.