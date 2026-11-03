Almaty CHP-2 commissions gas boiler plant to replace coal heating

Almaty CHP-2 has commissioned a new natural gas-fired hot water boiler plant, which has begun delivering heat to residential buildings. According to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the installation is part of a broader modernization strategy to transition the station away from coal.

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The operational boiler plant provides immediate heat and hot water supply while establishing a reserve of thermal capacity. The next phase of the modernization includes the launch of a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant for electricity generation, intended to increase resource production efficiency and reduce air pollution in Almaty.

Concurrently, Almaty Heating Networks LLP has completed winter preparations. Connection of residential buildings to the central heating system began on October 9. To manage potential emergencies for the 2026-2027 season, the utility has deployed 16 repair crews, 220 specialists, and 56 units of equipment, supported by a strategic reserve of materials.