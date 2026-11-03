World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Almaty CHP-2 commissions gas boiler plant to replace coal heating

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Almaty CHP-2 has commissioned a new natural gas-fired hot water boiler plant, which has begun delivering heat to residential buildings. According to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the installation is part of a broader modernization strategy to transition the station away from coal.

Power plants
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Power plants

The operational boiler plant provides immediate heat and hot water supply while establishing a reserve of thermal capacity. The next phase of the modernization includes the launch of a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant for electricity generation, intended to increase resource production efficiency and reduce air pollution in Almaty.

Concurrently, Almaty Heating Networks LLP has completed winter preparations. Connection of residential buildings to the central heating system began on October 9. To manage potential emergencies for the 2026-2027 season, the utility has deployed 16 repair crews, 220 specialists, and 56 units of equipment, supported by a strategic reserve of materials.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Business jet plunges near Trump’s Florida residence: What caused the crash?
Americas
Business jet plunges near Trump’s Florida residence: What caused the crash?
Popular
Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period

Bolivia's exports of zinc, silver, and gold surged 33-57% in September 2026, with zinc reaching $186.4M and silver $274.2M, signaling a structural rise in mining revenue that outpaces prior annual aggregates.

Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
Philippine Exports Hit Record $9.87 Billion, Masking Decline in Traditional Sectors
Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status
Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev 2026 U.S. Midterms: Democrats Seek 3 House Seats and 4 Senate Flips Alexander Shtorm Loud Snoring Is Not Always Dangerous: Why Silent Breathing Pauses Threaten the Heart Margarita Kicherova
Business jet plunges near Trump’s Florida residence: What caused the crash?
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
Last materials
Pumpkin and plum pastry recipe: professional techniques for achieving the perfect golden crust
Korean Grant Funds Commission 3 MW Solar Plant in Tajikistan
New Zealand vegetable industry abandons large-scale processing due to high operating costs
Almaty CHP-2 commissions gas boiler plant to replace coal heating
Nunavut Inuit release 15-goal climate strategy pending new government funding
U.S. plans to deport 200 Afghan nationals via Pakistan transit hub amid legal disputes
Supreme Court examines Google Play Store's 'Authorised Provider' billing policy
Easy plant-based patties: step-by-step guide to using beans and mushrooms for dinner
Stop outlining your mouth: achieve natural volume through strategic pigment diffusion
DENR opens 500,011 hectares of Mindanao production forest land to private investors
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.