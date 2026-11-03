U.S. plans to deport 200 Afghan nationals via Pakistan transit hub amid legal disputes

The U. S. government is developing plans to deport approximately 200 Afghan nationals currently detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to CBS News, the administration intends to use Pakistan as a transit hub to transfer these individuals to Afghan authorities, though specific timelines remain unconfirmed and the operation is still in the planning phase.

Photo: X / The White House by Пресс-слудба Белого дома США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Migrants in the United States in handcuffs and chains follow to military aircraft

The logistics of the deportation process emerged through federal court filings. In the case of Sadat v. Mullin, ICE officer Sergio Aguilar stated in a sworn affidavit dated October 30 that Pakistan would serve as the final destination of the U. S. transport, with deportees subsequently redirected to Afghanistan. This routing prompted federal judge Michael Nacmannoff to demand detailed explanations from the government.

The U. S. has maintained no official diplomatic relations with the Taliban government since 2021, and the U. S. embassy in Kabul remains closed. While the lack of direct contact necessitates intermediaries, neither the State Department nor the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed a formal agreement with Islamabad to facilitate the reception and transit of these individuals.

The DHS maintains a legal position that U. S. responsibility for a detainee's safety ends once the individual is handed over to a receiving party. Under this framework, U. S. agencies seek to terminate their obligations once deportees leave U. S. territory and cross into Pakistan.

Legal experts, including regional law specialist Svetlana Fedorova, note that deportations through third countries currently operate with minimal judicial oversight regarding the safety of the individuals. The transfer of jurisdiction to Pakistan creates significant risks of persecution, particularly for those who previously collaborated with U. S. military or government apparatuses.

U.S. federal courts have shown inconsistent rulings on these detentions. In Louisiana, a judge ordered the release of Said Mansour Sadat, ruling that his detention violated human rights. Conversely, on October 29 in Texas, Judge Kathryn Cardone denied emergency protection for Bazir Ahmad Ahmadi, citing a lack of jurisdiction to block ICE actions.

While human rights advocates argue that return to Afghanistan poses a lethal threat to most of the targeted individuals, the U. S. legal process for removal is underway. The judiciary has yet to establish a uniform standard for protecting detainees caught between domestic law and geopolitical logistics.