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Madagascar Prepares to Renegotiate EU Fisheries Deal Over Underused Quotas

World

Madagascar is preparing to renegotiate its sustainable fisheries partnership agreement with the European Union, which remains in effect until June 30, 2027. The island government intends to restructure the utilization of marine resources to ensure that financial and material benefits are redirected toward local coastal communities and producers.

Fishing vessel with a catch
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Fishing vessel with a catch

The current agreement, renewed in July 2023, grants 65 European vessels access to Madagascar's exclusive economic zone with an annual catch limit of 14,000 tons. In return, the EU provides €1.8 million annually: €700,000 as access fees and €1.1 million to support national sustainable fishing policies.

Data from a European Commission report dated September 10, 2026, indicates that the permitted catch was underutilized, with an average usage rate of only 48% throughout 2024 and 2025. This gap between allocated quotas and actual extraction is expected to be a central point in the upcoming negotiations.

The agreement supports an average of 89 full-time positions aboard European vessels annually. Of these, 14 are held by Madagascan citizens, 35 by EU citizens, and 40 by other nationals. Broader economic impact is found in the processing and marketing sectors, which generate approximately 375 jobs; notably, women comprise 54% of the workforce at tuna canneries in Antsiranana.

In contrast to industrial fishing, the artisanal sector remains the primary driver of local employment. FAO data from 2022 shows approximately 242,000 people engaged in artisanal fishing across 2,500 coastal villages, with a declared catch of roughly 90,000 tons. Women hold a dominant role in the value chain, accounting for 57% of those employed in processing and sales and 21% of those directly involved in harvesting.

The European Commission's September report recommended initiating negotiations for a new agreement. The proposed agenda includes improving social labor conditions for seafarers, establishing direct support mechanisms for coastal communities, and strengthening catch monitoring. Madagascar's objective is to revise financial contributions and support terms to convert export quotas into tangible income growth for local market participants.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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