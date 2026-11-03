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Morocco Targets Regional Gaming Hub Status via Rabat Infrastructure

World

Morocco is extending state support for its video game industry through the 2027 draft finance law, focusing on structural development to establish the kingdom as a regional gaming hub. The Ministry of Youth, Culture and Sports is prioritizing the Rabat Gaming City cluster, a project with total estimated investments of 460 million dirhams, of which 160 million have been allocated.

Video game factory
Photo: https://www.mos.ru/news by https://www.mos.ru/news/item/158967073/
Video game factory

The Rabat facility is designed to provide a specialized environment for game development studios and startups to attract foreign investment. Alongside this physical infrastructure, the government is funding the Gamification Lab in partnership with CDG Invest. A budget of 10 million dirhams has been earmarked for 2027-2029 to develop digital profession competencies and integrate gaming-based solutions created by Moroccan studios into the labor market.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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