Lima Storm Drains Pressured by El Niño Influenced Rainfall Forecasts

Extreme rainfall between November 3 and 7 has strained infrastructure across northern Peru, specifically in the provinces of Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque, Cajamarca, and La Libertad. The National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (Senamhi) warns that rapid soil saturation is increasing the risk of mudflows.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Flooded road

The region's vulnerability is driven by a critical lack of drainage networks. Existing channels and natural riverbeds cannot process the current water volume, leading to the flooding of residential areas, including the Nuevo Peru neighborhood.

In Tumbes, rainfall exceeded 100 mm on Sunday and Monday, with an additional 50 mm recorded shortly after. In the highlands of Piura, specifically Ayawaca and HuanCABamba, daily precipitation ranges from 30 to 50 mm. These volumes have compromised soil stability, triggering landslides and causing the Tumbes River to overflow its banks.

Hydrological monitoring is now focused on the Rímac, Chillón, and Lurín river systems near Lima. While water levels remain low, the influence of the El Niño phenomenon is expected to shift conditions by December. In Lima, recent temperatures reached 30°C at the La Molina station, with forecasts predicting light mist (garúa) between 0.2 and 2 mm. This minimal volume is expected to pressure inadequate storm drains in Villa El Salvador and Villa María del Triunfo.

The National Operations Center (COEN) and Senamhi are currently prioritizing the clearing of riverbed sediment to prevent catastrophic flooding in high-risk zones.