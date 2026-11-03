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Brazil Rejects Rumors of State Intervention in Monetary Policy

World

Brazil's Ministry of Finance has officially rejected reports of planned state intervention in the country's monetary policy. Deputy Finance Minister Dario Durigan stated that the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva does not intend to implement interest rate ceilings or deploy foreign exchange reserves to prevent capital flight.

Banco Central do Brasil
Photo: https://www.bcb.gov.br/
Banco Central do Brasil

The clarification follows market volatility triggered by reports of a potential meeting between the president and economist André Lara Resende, a key architect of the "Real Plan." Both the Ministry of Finance and Aloizio Mercante, head of the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), confirmed that administrative control over interest rates is not on the government's agenda.

Resende has proposed a structural overhaul of fiscal and monetary policy, suggesting the creation of a National Fiscal-Monetary Council focused on four-to-five-year long-term planning. His model argues for linking the Central Bank's base rate to target inflation and nominal economic growth. Resende posits that with a 3% inflation target and 2.5% potential economic growth, the optimal rate should be 5.5%.

Parameter Value
Current Selic Rate 13.75%
Target Rate under proposed model 7.5% (including a 2% premium)
Transition Period 12 months

The proposal aims to reduce the cost of servicing public debt and stimulate the real sector. However, analysts note that such a transition would require significant institutional reforms and a strategy to manage currency risks. Regional economic expert Valeria Kozlova told Pravda. ru that discussing alternative rate approaches is necessary to move beyond the consensus of the São Paulo financial sector, describing the current market panic as exaggerated.

While the administration continues to weigh fiscal discipline against the need for cheaper credit, Representative Gleisi Hoffmann stated that the government remains open to new economic ideas despite opposition from market analysts.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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