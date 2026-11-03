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Madagascar Submits Draft Law to Overhaul Digital Regulations

World

Madagascar's digital economy is expanding rapidly, yet the country's regulatory framework has failed to keep pace. According to GSMA data on the digital economy, internet access on the island grew from 1% of the population in 2005 to over 20% by 2025. Despite this growth, the primary legislation governing internet operations and digital services remains a law enacted in 2005.

Slow Internet on a smartphone
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Slow Internet on a smartphone

John Andrianantoanina, an economist and founder of the CREM (Cercle de réflexion des économistes de Madagascar) think tank, argues that current regulations are obsolete because they were drafted before the mass adoption of smartphones. He notes that while Madagascar has integrated into the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain, its role is limited to low-level tasks such as data annotation and preparation for French AI firms. Furthermore, the island accounts for less than 0.1% of AI-related job postings and code creation across Africa.

To address these gaps, the government submitted draft law No. 040/2026 on electronic communications and digital infrastructure to the National Assembly in late August 2026. The reform aims to remove barriers for new investors and broaden population access to the network.

Based on calculations by John Andrianantoanina, implementing the new legislation and associated digital reforms could increase the country's GDP by approximately 4 trillion ariary by 2031. The measure is expected to create around 330,000 jobs in the digital sector, with additional impacts on adjacent industries, including agriculture.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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