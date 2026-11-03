Brazil Positions as AI Data Center Hub on Cheaper Energy and Tax Incentives

Brazil is positioning itself as a destination for artificial intelligence infrastructure, leveraging a competitive edge that has emerged as the United States faces political friction regarding new data center construction. The shift is driven by specific economic levers: cheaper energy and a targeted tax regime.

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The demand for AI services in Brazil is substantial. According to OpenAI, users in the country send 215 million messages to ChatGPT daily. Brazil ranks as the third-largest market for weekly users, trailing only the United States and India. This consumption base has attracted significant capital from major technology providers. Since 2011, Amazon Web Services has invested more than $3.8 billion in data center infrastructure in Brazil, with plans to add another $1.8 billion by 2034. Microsoft has allocated $2.7 billion over three years for cloud and AI services, while Google intends to double its cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030.

The primary operational advantage for these projects is the cost and structure of electricity. Power in Brazil costs less than half the price in the United States. A report from the Ministry of Mines and Energy indicates that approximately 87% of the country's electricity is generated from renewable sources, creating a surplus in wind and solar capacity.

However, converting cheap energy into operational computing capacity requires physical infrastructure changes. Carlos Barrera, head of Atlas Renewable Energy, noted that Brazil needs new transmission lines to connect energy-surplus regions with large computing hubs. This expansion may necessitate a review of electricity tariffs.

A second mechanism facilitating this growth is a new tax framework. On September 15, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed the Redata law, a special tax regime for data centers that reduces import duties on equipment. Previously, high taxes made construction in Brazil more expensive than in neighboring Latin American countries.

In exchange for these tax benefits, the government has established conditions aimed at digital sovereignty:

Companies must provide at least 10% of their computing power to local clients.

2% of the value of equipment that receives tax benefits must be invested in domestic research and development.

The goal is to reduce reliance on foreign services. According to the Brazilian Ministry of Development, 60% of the country's digital data is currently processed abroad. Christopher Torto, head of Ascenty, acknowledged that creating a domestic equivalent to major global tech companies is unlikely. However, localizing data centers will significantly reduce signal latency and keep data within national jurisdiction.

Despite the investment trend, social resistance is beginning to surface. Federal prosecutors have challenged the TikTok data center project, demanding environmental expertise and consultations with the Anacé indigenous people. Unlike the systemic political protests seen in the United States, the arrival of global corporations in Brazil is still largely viewed by the population as a sign of integration into the global economy.