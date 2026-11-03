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Madagascar Rice Sowing Delayed as El Niño Drives Rainfall Deficit in Key Growing Zones

World

Madagascar faces a projected rainfall deficit from November through January, affecting most of the country except the northern regions. According to Zo Rakotomalala, Director of Hydrometeorological Research and Development at the General Directorate of Meteorology, November and December will see rain, but with insufficient volume and more frequent dry intervals.

Flooded greenhouses
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Мария Сирота is licensed under Все права защищены
Flooded greenhouses

The deficit is driven by the El Niño phenomenon, which manifested in October through extreme shifts between intense heat and heavy downpours.

Drought risks are concentrated in the southern districts, the Analamanga region, and the Alaotra-Mangoro area, a critical rice-growing zone. Updated forecasts for November place rainfall in Analamanga and the east between 50 and 100 mm, with localized peaks of 150 mm. December projections suggest 150-200 mm in the east and southern Analamanga, and up to 250 mm in the west and north of the region. Minimum precipitation levels are not expected to reach 200-300 mm in the south and north of Analamanga until January.

In Alaotra-Mangoro, meteorologists report that the threshold required to mark the official start of the rainy season has not yet been met. Technical specialists are advising rain-fed farmers to delay sowing to prevent seedlings from outgrowing their transplant stage before the soil is sufficiently moist.

The climatic instability has disrupted seed procurement. Alfred Rakotonirina, President of the Rice Growers Federation in Antananarivo, stated that farmers are locked into seed stocks purchased for a standard season. While drought conditions require short-cycle varieties, the current stage of the season makes switching seed funds difficult, leaving producers to choose between the financial loss of unused seeds or the risk of crop failure.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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