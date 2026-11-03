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Brazil Confirms Third Offshore Find in Amapa, Targeting Northern Hydrocorridor Development

World

Brazil is entering a new phase of offshore development, with confirmed oil reserves in the Amazon Mouth Basin (Bacia da Foz do Amazonas) integrating the country into the major hydrocarbon belt of northern South America. This region, stretching from Colombia and Venezuela to French Guiana, is already being exploited by major global players, positioning the coast of Amapa state as a key zone for concentrated proven and potential reserves.

A bird's eye view of the largest oil field with drilling rigs
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Александр Васильев is licensed under Все права защищены
A bird's eye view of the largest oil field with drilling rigs

The core economic mechanism being pursued by Amapa authorities is the creation of a regional logistics hub. The goal is to link supply chains from Brazil's pre-salt fields in Rio de Janeiro with growing infrastructure demand in the Guianas and Suriname, where ExxonMobil, Shell, Total, Petronas, Chevron, and CNPC are already operating. This strategic maneuver aims to position the northern direction as an alternative investment center for the next 50 years, countering the projected peak and subsequent decline in Rio de Janeiro field production expected around 2030.

The technical foundation for this shift involves transferring deepwater drilling engineering expertise from the Rio-São Paulo axis to the north. On November 29, Petrobras confirmed its third find in the Morpho well off the coast of Amapa, providing a factual basis for discussing industrial development. An additional driver could be a potential easing of France's "Yolo Law,” which currently prohibits hydrocarbon exploration and production in overseas territories.

However, the transition from geological findings to industrial operation faces significant infrastructure gaps. The region suffers from a sharp deficit of qualified labor and certified companies capable of meeting Petrobras's strict standards. The service sector in Oiapoque, the closest city to the wells, is characterized by high informality and improvisation. Furthermore, the cost of retaining a single specialist in the north is three times higher than in Rio de Janeiro due to logistical costs, rent prices, and the specificities of life in the Amazon.

Domestic political conflicts are also impacting economic planning. A dispute has arisen over the location of the main logistics base: Petrobras President Magda Chambriar suggested moving the base to Belém in Pará state, citing the city's better infrastructure readiness compared to Oiapoque. In response, the Amapa Industry Federation (Fieap) stated that the state does not agree to play the role of a "secondary airstrip” and demands that production centers be located directly where resources are concentrated.

Despite a change in the political cycle in the state, with Antonio Furlan elected instead of Clésio Luís, the course toward oil and gas expansion remains intact. The elected governor has declared the intention to create a sovereign fund to manage future royalties, directing them toward structural projects rather than current consumption. Meanwhile, the private sector, such as the company Pek Teknep, is already opening offices in Macapá to help local firms achieve certification and prepare the ground for the gradual deployment of the industrial chain.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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