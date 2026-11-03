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Tashkent Metro to Expand to 79 Stations and 1.8 Million Daily Passengers by 2030

World

Tashkent's transit infrastructure is undergoing a structural expansion to accommodate population growth and urban sprawl, with plans to increase the metro network from 50 to 79 stations by 2030. The total line length will expand from 71 kilometers to 103 kilometers, a shift driven by the physical separation of new residential and industrial zones from the historical city center. This expansion aims to reduce transit times between these peripheral areas and the core by increasing station density and establishing direct connections to major transport hubs.

Moscow metro
Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Moscow metro

The operational capacity of the system is designed to handle a significant surge in demand, with daily passenger throughput projected to rise from 280,000 to 300,000 in 2021 to 1.2 million by 2026. By 2030, the target is 1.8 million passengers per day. Achieving this volume requires reducing headways between trains to two or three minutes, a constraint that necessitates not only the construction of new tracks but also the modernization of rolling stock and the implementation of digital traffic management systems. Over the past seven years, the network has already grown by 33 kilometers with the addition of 21 stations, marking the transition from incremental growth to a comprehensive system overhaul.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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