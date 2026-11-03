Ala-Too Resort project to end village administration's reliance on subsidies

The development of the Ala-Too Resort mountain cluster is driving structural changes in the economy of the Ak-Suu district in the Issyk-Kul region, according to Kanat Kaldaraliyev, the district's akim (head of administration).

The first phase of the project has triggered activity in complementary sectors, specifically construction and infrastructure. A primary component of this development is the construction of a new 100-kilometer road leading to the village of Jyrgalan.

Regarding the labor market, the project has already directly employed approximately 150 people. Additional hiring is being conducted by private entrepreneurs constructing hotels and various third-party contractors involved in the site's development.

Kaldaraliyev noted that the industrial sector has doubled in size compared to previous years. This growth is expected to translate into a significant shift in fiscal independence for the local government. Specifically, the Khan-Tengir ayyl okmotu (village administration) is projected to move away from its current dependence on state subsidies.

According to the district head, tax revenues to the local budget are expected to reach approximately 100 million soms in 2027 following the full launch of the project.