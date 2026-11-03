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Kyrgyzstan raises monolithic building height limit to 25 stories

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has revised its construction standards for high-rise buildings, increasing the permissible height for monolithic structures based on recent research. Under the updated norms, monolithic buildings may now reach up to 25 stories. For structures exceeding this limit, developers must implement Special Technical Conditions (STC), according to Astanbek Duysheev, Deputy Director of the State Institute for Seismic-Resistant Construction and Engineering Design.

Building construction
Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Building construction

The permissible height of a building is determined by the structural system and the specific seismic characteristics of the region. Duysheev noted that previous standards from the Soviet period limited frame buildings to 12 stories and monolithic buildings to 18 stories. The current update expands this capacity to 25 stories for monolithic construction.

When a project exceeds the 25-story threshold, the State Institute develops the necessary STC, which is then provided to the customer. The design and subsequent construction are executed based on these specific requirements, ensuring that the seismic resistance of the taller building is evaluated against specialized technical criteria. As an example, Duysheev cited a planned 27-story building as a project that would require such individual technical conditions.

Beyond new construction standards, the State Institute continues to monitor existing infrastructure. In September 2026, the institute issued engineering and technical conclusions on the seismic resistance of 74 objects. Of these, 39 buildings received conclusions requiring reconstruction or structural reinforcement, while the remaining objects underwent standard technical state assessments.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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