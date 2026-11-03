Diesel exports from Russia and Middle East fell 60%, driving record price spreads

According to World Bank estimates, net diesel fuel exports from Russia and Middle Eastern countries declined by approximately 60% over the course of a year, ending in September 2026.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Oil decline

This contraction in supply has coincided with a significant price divergence in the European market. The price spread between diesel and Brent crude reached a record level of $91 per barrel.

The current supply dynamics and the resulting price volatility present specific risks for Kyrgyzstan, given the country's dependence on imported fuel networks.