Quebec bans door-to-door heat pump solicitation ahead of federal subsidy launch

Quebec's Office of Consumer Protection (OPC) has issued a formal warning regarding the sale of heat pumps, clarifying that door-to-door solicitation for these appliances is prohibited under the Consumer Protection Act. This reminder coincides with the upcoming federal government's new subsidy program, which the OPC fears may attract vendors using aggressive or misleading sales tactics.

The core of the institutional warning rests on the existing legal framework in Quebec. The Consumer Protection Act explicitly bans traveling merchants from soliciting consumers to purchase heating or cooling equipment, including heat pumps, furnaces, and geothermal systems. This prohibition extends beyond physical door-to-door interactions; it also covers unsolicited contact via telephone or social media aimed at concluding a contract or arranging a home evaluation. The OPC emphasized that the authority to determine subsidy eligibility lies with the consumer, not the vendor. Vendors cannot use the prospect of financial aid as a coercive argument to secure a sale.

Provincial Restrictions vs. Federal Subsidies

This regulatory stance is being reinforced in anticipation of a federal policy shift. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new program intended to allow Canadian households with aging heating systems to access subsidies for transitioning to heat pumps. Scheduled to launch in early 2027, the program would provide rebates of up to $10,000 for households earning below the median income, with those earning more eligible for up to $2,000. The OPC's intervention aims to preemptively regulate the market behavior expected to arise from this influx of potential demand, distinguishing between legitimate consumer rights and illicit commercial solicitation.

Consumers are advised to verify their eligibility independently rather than relying on vendor representations. The OPC specifically warned against exaggerated promises of energy savings, urging residents to research current programs thoroughly. This advice complements existing provincial support mechanisms. The Ecologic program, announced in June and financed by Ottawa, Quebec, and Hydro-Québec, allocates $243 million to fund energy-efficient renovations for approximately 20,000 modest-income households in Quebec, including free heat pump installations. Additionally, a separate financial aid initiative announced in May by Quebec and Hydro-Québec covers up to 55% of the cost of heat pumps installed in rental properties.

Enforcement of Warranty Standards

Beyond prohibiting solicitation, the OPC reiterated a recently implemented standard regarding product warranties. A six-year good-function warranty now applies to new heat pumps and air conditioners, effective from the date of delivery, whether the unit was sold or rented. During this period, consumers are entitled to claim free repairs if the equipment breaks down or malfunctions. This statutory warranty operates independently of any manufacturer or dealer offers, establishing a fixed baseline of consumer protection under provincial law.