EverWind's Nova Scotia AI campus to burn up to 54 million litres of diesel annually

In mid-October, EverWind, a green ammonia developer that has yet to produce a tonne of its namesake fuel, announced a partnership with AI firm Anthropic to build a 420-megawatt data centre campus at its Point Tupper site in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. The project comprises two distinct facilities: a 95-megawatt data centre targeted for late 2027 and a 325-megawatt hyperscale centre for AI model training, expected to come online in 2028. While the headline figure is a single 420-megawatt load, the physical reality is a fragmented energy system that will draw approximately 3.68 terawatt-hours of electricity annually-roughly one-third of Nova Scotia's total 2025 provincial load. This concentration of demand, combined with the specific constraints of the island's grid, creates a material dependency on backup generation that transforms a "green” project into a significant source of localized diesel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены An employee goes through symmetrical rows of server racks in a huge modern data center

The economic and physical mechanism of the first phase reveals a critical disconnect between the company's branding and its operational requirements. EverWind has secured an "interruptible” service class known as the Extra Large Industrial Active Demand Control (ELIADC) tariff. In exchange for access to this low-cost power, the facility must accept grid outages scheduled by the Independent Energy System Operator (IESO) to protect other customers from blackouts during peak demand. These interruptions are legally capped at 16 hours per day, five days a week, amounting to a maximum of 219 hours per month or 1,314 hours per year. A data centre cannot simply shut down during these periods without catastrophic loss of service, yet the provincial grid is explicitly designed to shed this load. To bridge this gap, EverWind plans to install 42 megawatts of diesel generation and a 200-megawatt battery energy storage system (BESS). The BESS is not a standalone solution; it must be recharged.

Because the IESO has limited the data centre's grid draw to 95 megawatts, the batteries cannot be recharged from the public grid during the outage. The only viable source of recharging power is the diesel generators themselves. Consequently, for every hour of grid interruption, the diesel engines must run for two hours and 12 minutes-one hour to support the load and another hour and 12 minutes to replenish the depleted battery pack. Under the maximum ELIADC outage scenario of 1,314 hours annually, this cycle requires the diesel generators to operate for nearly 2,900 hours, producing approximately 121 gigawatt-hours of electricity. At a standard diesel efficiency of 250 litres per megawatt-hour, this translates to a consumption of roughly 30.2 million litres of diesel fuel per year. Even at lower efficiencies, the requirement rises to over 54 million litres. This volume represents between 4.7% and 8.5% of Nova Scotia's total annual diesel imports, which average 638 million litres.

The combustion of this fuel would emit between 81 and 146 kilotonnes of CO2 equivalent, adding 0.6% to 1.1% to the province's 2024 total emissions of 13,688 kilotonnes. The infrastructure to support this fuel chain is already present: EverWind Terminals maintains a tank farm at Point Tupper with a capacity of 7.8 million litres, sufficient to buffer the monthly maximum diesel requirement, but the logistics of storing, bunkering, and mitigating spill risks for this volume in a coastal setting remain a distinct environmental burden not accounted for in standard green-energy narratives.

The Hyperscaler's Energy Deficit

The second phase presents a different but equally rigid physical constraint. The 325-megawatt hyperscaler is designed to train large language models, a process that requires uninterrupted power for periods ranging from days to months. EverWind intends to power this facility using 650 megawatts of generation from four onshore wind farms: Bear Lake, Kmutnuk, Windy Ridge, and Upper Afton. These projects, originally registered for the green hydrogen plant, have been repurposed, suggesting a strategic pivot by the developer. The IESO has granted conditional approval to transmit this wind power to the data centre via existing grid infrastructure. However, the mathematics of wind energy create a persistent deficit. Even assuming a 40% capacity factor-a standard benchmark for onshore wind in the region-the four farms would generate approximately 2.28 terawatt-hours of electricity annually. The hyperscaler, running continuously, requires 2.85 terawatt-hours.

This leaves a shortfall of 0.57 terawatt-hours that must be filled every year. Wind does not blow in the hours of highest demand or when the grid is strained; the variability of the resource means the data centre will face hours where the wind contribution drops below the 325-megawatt baseline. The 200-megawatt BESS system is already committed to the first phase's ELIADC interruptions, and even if redirected, it lacks the duration to cover a multi-day lull in wind generation. The logical alternative, increasingly adopted by US-based hyperscalers, is natural gas generation. Point Tupper is located near the Maritimes and Northeast pipeline lateral, which already supplies gas to Port Hawkesbury Paper.

Utilizing gas turbines to cover the 0.57 terawatt-hour deficit would significantly reduce emissions compared to diesel, but it still adds to the province's carbon budget. The addition of these emissions, combined with the diesel burn from the first phase, directly impacts Nova Scotia's target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53% below 2005 levels by 2030. The physical reality is that a "green” data centre complex on the Canadian East Coast is structurally reliant on fossil fuel backup systems for both grid stability and resource intermittency, creating a material environmental cost that is currently exempt from formal environmental assessment under provincial policy. The lack of an environmental review for the data centres, despite the substantial diesel and potential gas usage, highlights a regulatory gap where the scale of the energy infrastructure and its local emissions consequences are decoupled from standard scrutiny processes.