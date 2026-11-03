City of Winnipeg to renovate vacant floors at 266 Graham Ave

The City of Winnipeg is preparing to renovate two floors of an 11-storey office tower adjacent to the Police Service headquarters, a structure that currently costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars more each year than it generates in revenue. The upcoming tender process targets the second and third floors of the former Canada Post tower at 266 Graham Ave, where work will include interior demolition, asbestos abatement, and upgrades to fire safety, smoke detection, electrical, mechanical, and lighting systems.

The tower, which is mostly vacant, has been a financial drain on the municipal budget. The city purchased the property, including the adjacent former Canada Post warehouse, in 2009 for $29 million as part of the police headquarters project. While police officers currently operate out of the warehouse and utilize limited space within the tower, the building's low occupancy means it fails to cover its own operational and maintenance costs.

The renovation project will also involve code-compliance repairs, including the replacement of partitions, doors, hardware, and ceilings. The city is now seeking a contractor to execute these physical upgrades, aiming to bring the underused commercial space up to current standards.