World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

City of Winnipeg to renovate vacant floors at 266 Graham Ave

World » Canada

The City of Winnipeg is preparing to renovate two floors of an 11-storey office tower adjacent to the Police Service headquarters, a structure that currently costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars more each year than it generates in revenue. The upcoming tender process targets the second and third floors of the former Canada Post tower at 266 Graham Ave, where work will include interior demolition, asbestos abatement, and upgrades to fire safety, smoke detection, electrical, mechanical, and lighting systems.

The tower, which is mostly vacant, has been a financial drain on the municipal budget. The city purchased the property, including the adjacent former Canada Post warehouse, in 2009 for $29 million as part of the police headquarters project. While police officers currently operate out of the warehouse and utilize limited space within the tower, the building's low occupancy means it fails to cover its own operational and maintenance costs.

The renovation project will also involve code-compliance repairs, including the replacement of partitions, doors, hardware, and ceilings. The city is now seeking a contractor to execute these physical upgrades, aiming to bring the underused commercial space up to current standards.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period
World
Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
World
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
Popular
Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period

Bolivia's exports of zinc, silver, and gold surged 33-57% in September 2026, with zinc reaching $186.4M and silver $274.2M, signaling a structural rise in mining revenue that outpaces prior annual aggregates.

Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period
Philippine Exports Hit Record $9.87 Billion, Masking Decline in Traditional Sectors
Philippine Exports Hit Record $9.87 Billion, Masking Decline in Traditional Sectors
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status
Loud Snoring Is Not Always Dangerous: Why Silent Breathing Pauses Threaten the Heart Margarita Kicherova Five Wild Cat Species in Russia: From Snow Leopards to Eurasian Lynx Alexander Shtorm Dishwashers: Why Pre-Rinsing Actually Ruins Cleaning Performance Evgeniya Petrova
Business jet plunges near Trump’s Florida residence: What caused the crash?
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
Last materials
Quebec bans door-to-door heat pump solicitation ahead of federal subsidy launch
EverWind's Nova Scotia AI campus to burn up to 54 million litres of diesel annually
City of Winnipeg to renovate vacant floors at 266 Graham Ave
Centre plans demolition of Krishi Bhawan mosque for Common Central Secretariat
Supreme Court rules right to protest does not allow indefinite occupation of public spaces
India sets ₹3 trillion domestic defence production target by 2029
Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Heightens Flood Risk for West Bengal and Assam
Central Government notifies new grievance redressal rules for rural employment scheme
Flu Shots May Protect the Heart, Not Just the Lungs
Weight Loss After 40: Why Metabolic Shifts Make Traditional Diets Less Effective
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.