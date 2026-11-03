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Centre plans demolition of Krishi Bhawan mosque for Common Central Secretariat

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The Central Government has informed the court of its intention to demolish a mosque located within the premises of Krishi Bhawan to facilitate the construction of the Common Central Secretariat, a key component of the broader Central Vista redevelopment project in New Delhi.

In a status report submitted via the Land and Development Office (L&DO), the Centre asserted that the land is government property. The government clarified that the caretaking committee of the Qadeemi Masjid had been permitted to occupy the site under an agreement executed in 1940, but maintained that this arrangement did not grant any ownership rights over the land to the committee.

The government's position follows a petition filed by the Qadeemi Masjid's caretaking committee, which challenged the proposed demolition. The petitioners highlighted that the Delhi Waqf Board had notified the property as Waqf property in 1970, noting its historical antiquity. According to the petition, the mosque remained operational and continued to be used by Muslim employees of the surrounding government offices-including those in Krishi Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan-long after those offices were constructed during the 1950s and 1960s.

While the petitioners conceded that the land beneath the structure is government-owned, they expressed concerns regarding the dismantling of the religious site as part of the redevelopment process. However, the committee stated that it does not oppose the Central Vista project itself and is not seeking a suspension or delay in the construction of the Common Secretariat Buildings.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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