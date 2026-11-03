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Supreme Court rules right to protest does not allow indefinite occupation of public spaces

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The Supreme Court of India has ruled that the right to protest does not grant any individual or organisation the authority to occupy designated protest sites indefinitely. A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant emphasised that public spaces must be shared, noting that an indefinite occupation by one group effectively disenfranchises other citizens, including farmers, workers, and trade unions, from exercising their own constitutional right to protest.

The observations came during hearings on a series of petitions stemming from October protests in Delhi directed against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The Court highlighted a critical tension between competing constitutional mandates: the right to peaceful assembly versus the right to trade and earn a livelihood. CJI Kant specifically pointed to the precarious position of daily-wage workers, arguing that the prolonged occupation of public areas directly threatens the primary source of income for those who rely on daily earnings for survival.

The legal friction is further exemplified by the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who noted a gap between official permissions and actual implementation. Mehta stated that while permission for a July protest was granted for a single day, the Jantar Mantar site remained occupied long after the permitted period, with protesters subsequently marching toward Parliament without authorisation.

The economic impact of these occupations has become a focal point for local commerce. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing traders, claimed that businesses in areas such as Connaught Place have suffered losses amounting to thousands of crores due to diminished commercial activity. Consequently, traders have sought a two-month moratorium on protests, particularly during the festive season. While the Supreme Court issued a notice regarding this request, it directed traders' associations to implead the anti-CEC protest organisers to ensure a balanced adjudication.

Beyond the logistics of occupation, the Court is addressing systemic concerns regarding state surveillance and civil liberties. The bench has issued notices on petitions challenging the legal framework of facial recognition technology and the security of the data harvested during public gatherings. Additionally, the Court will examine allegations involving the harassment of women journalists and the detention of legal professionals, alongside reports of internet disruptions and restricted access to court chambers.

To manage the complexity of these intersecting issues, the Supreme Court has categorised the connected petitions into nine distinct groups for separate hearings, seeking detailed time estimates and sequences of arguments from the respective counsels.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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