India sets ₹3 trillion domestic defence production target by 2029

India is aggressively scaling its domestic military-industrial complex to reduce strategic reliance on foreign imports, with the government setting a production target of ₹3 trillion and export goals of ₹50,000 crore by 2029. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh outlined these ambitions during a Consultative Committee meeting in Jaisalmer, framing indigenous capability not merely as an industrial goal, but as a prerequisite for national security and strategic autonomy.

Photo: Press Information Bureau on behalf of Ministry of Defence, Government of India is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL) Indian tank at the parade of demonstration of equipment

The scale of this transition is evident in the historical trajectory of domestic output. Defence production has surged from ₹46,429 crore in FY 2014-15 to a record ₹1.78 trillion in FY 2025-26. Similarly, defence exports, which were negligible at under ₹2,000 crore in 2014, have climbed to approximately ₹40,000 crore, indicating a shift from being a pure importer to a viable global supplier of military hardware.

To sustain this momentum, the government is leveraging significant budgetary levers. The defence budget for FY 2026-27 has been raised to a record ₹7.85 trillion, with a dedicated capital outlay of ₹2.19 trillion. This capital allocation is designed to accelerate the induction of next-generation platforms and weapon systems, ensuring that the military's modernisation keeps pace with evolving warfare paradigms.

Beyond the financials, the Ministry is focusing on structural and operational agility. Minister Singh highlighted the importance of tri-service integration and the creation of specialised formations-such as the Army's 'Asani', 'Bhairav', and 'Shaktiban' platoons-to address multi-domain security challenges. The strategy emphasizes that financial investment must be matched by human capital development to effectively deploy technology-driven capabilities on the battlefield.

The overarching objective is a phased transition toward a self-reliant defence ecosystem. By linking increased capital acquisition with domestic production targets, the government aims to create a sustainable cycle where state spending fuels industrial growth, which in turn secures the operational readiness of the armed forces against both conventional and sub-conventional threats.