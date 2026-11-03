Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Heightens Flood Risk for West Bengal and Assam

The October 29 outburst of Sintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Gasa district has served as a stark reminder of the systemic instability now gripping the Hindu Kush Himalaya. While the immediate event caused damage to roads and bridges and triggered flood alerts in West Bengal and Assam, the more critical technical concern emerged downstream: the flood debris created a natural blockage at Taktsemakhang, forming a temporary lake. This phenomenon, known as a secondary hazard, creates a cascading risk where the collapse of a temporary dam can trigger a second, often more unpredictable, flood.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Landslide on the road in the mountains

This incident is not an isolated event but a symptom of a broader structural shift in the mountain environment. Data from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) indicates that glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya lost approximately 12% of their total area and 9% of their ice reserves between 1990 and 2020, with the rate of loss doubling after the turn of the millennium. According to Dr Rijan Bhakta Kayastha of Kathmandu University, the melting of old permafrost is destabilising slopes, making it increasingly likely that massive landslides will trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

The gap between the actual environmental risk and current institutional monitoring is significant. A March 2026 study published in Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences analysed 278 glacial lakes in Bhutan. The findings reveal a critical bottleneck in disaster preparedness: only 51 of these lakes-roughly 18%-are covered by existing monitoring systems. Alarmingly, three of the five lakes now classified as "high hazard" (Phudung Tsho, lake251, and Wonney Tsho) fall entirely outside the current early-warning network.

The socio-economic implications of this monitoring gap are substantial, particularly for Bhutan's hydropower-dependent economy. The 2026 study identifies 11,322 people, over 2,600 buildings, and four hydropower dams within potential GLOF impact zones. Since Bhutan exports significant electricity to India, a major outburst does not merely threaten local infrastructure but could disrupt regional energy stability and export revenues. Dr Kayastha argues that hydropower developers must shift their focus from protecting individual dams to assessing the risk of the entire river basin.

The transboundary nature of these disasters is perhaps the most pressing political and administrative challenge. The Sintaphu Lake event demonstrated that water traveling through the Punatsangchhu river system can reach the Indian border-specifically Alipurduar in West Bengal and Dhubri in Assam-within six to eight hours. The resulting evacuation of 12,000 people in North Bengal mirrors the catastrophic 2023 South Lhonak Lake breach in Sikkim, which destroyed the Teesta-III dam.

In response to these escalating patterns, both Bhutan and India are attempting to upgrade their frameworks. Bhutan is developing a proposal for expanded early-warning coverage, supported by a US$22 million concept note from the Green Climate Fund. Simultaneously, India's Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan recently convened officials from five Himalayan states to review evacuation plans and monitoring mechanisms. However, the systemic consensus among experts is that current efforts remain too focused on large, known lakes, while ignoring the emerging threats from hanging glaciers and permafrost zones that require a more integrated, satellite-driven regional monitoring approach.