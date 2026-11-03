World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Heightens Flood Risk for West Bengal and Assam

World

The October 29 outburst of Sintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Gasa district has served as a stark reminder of the systemic instability now gripping the Hindu Kush Himalaya. While the immediate event caused damage to roads and bridges and triggered flood alerts in West Bengal and Assam, the more critical technical concern emerged downstream: the flood debris created a natural blockage at Taktsemakhang, forming a temporary lake. This phenomenon, known as a secondary hazard, creates a cascading risk where the collapse of a temporary dam can trigger a second, often more unpredictable, flood.

Landslide on the road in the mountains
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Landslide on the road in the mountains

This incident is not an isolated event but a symptom of a broader structural shift in the mountain environment. Data from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) indicates that glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya lost approximately 12% of their total area and 9% of their ice reserves between 1990 and 2020, with the rate of loss doubling after the turn of the millennium. According to Dr Rijan Bhakta Kayastha of Kathmandu University, the melting of old permafrost is destabilising slopes, making it increasingly likely that massive landslides will trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

The gap between the actual environmental risk and current institutional monitoring is significant. A March 2026 study published in Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences analysed 278 glacial lakes in Bhutan. The findings reveal a critical bottleneck in disaster preparedness: only 51 of these lakes-roughly 18%-are covered by existing monitoring systems. Alarmingly, three of the five lakes now classified as "high hazard" (Phudung Tsho, lake251, and Wonney Tsho) fall entirely outside the current early-warning network.

The socio-economic implications of this monitoring gap are substantial, particularly for Bhutan's hydropower-dependent economy. The 2026 study identifies 11,322 people, over 2,600 buildings, and four hydropower dams within potential GLOF impact zones. Since Bhutan exports significant electricity to India, a major outburst does not merely threaten local infrastructure but could disrupt regional energy stability and export revenues. Dr Kayastha argues that hydropower developers must shift their focus from protecting individual dams to assessing the risk of the entire river basin.

The transboundary nature of these disasters is perhaps the most pressing political and administrative challenge. The Sintaphu Lake event demonstrated that water traveling through the Punatsangchhu river system can reach the Indian border-specifically Alipurduar in West Bengal and Dhubri in Assam-within six to eight hours. The resulting evacuation of 12,000 people in North Bengal mirrors the catastrophic 2023 South Lhonak Lake breach in Sikkim, which destroyed the Teesta-III dam.

In response to these escalating patterns, both Bhutan and India are attempting to upgrade their frameworks. Bhutan is developing a proposal for expanded early-warning coverage, supported by a US$22 million concept note from the Green Climate Fund. Simultaneously, India's Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan recently convened officials from five Himalayan states to review evacuation plans and monitoring mechanisms. However, the systemic consensus among experts is that current efforts remain too focused on large, known lakes, while ignoring the emerging threats from hanging glaciers and permafrost zones that require a more integrated, satellite-driven regional monitoring approach.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
World
Philippine Exports Hit Record $9.87 Billion, Masking Decline in Traditional Sectors
Popular
Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period

Bolivia's exports of zinc, silver, and gold surged 33-57% in September 2026, with zinc reaching $186.4M and silver $274.2M, signaling a structural rise in mining revenue that outpaces prior annual aggregates.

Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
Philippine Exports Hit Record $9.87 Billion, Masking Decline in Traditional Sectors
Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status
Loud Snoring Is Not Always Dangerous: Why Silent Breathing Pauses Threaten the Heart Margarita Kicherova Five Wild Cat Species in Russia: From Snow Leopards to Eurasian Lynx Alexander Shtorm Dishwashers: Why Pre-Rinsing Actually Ruins Cleaning Performance Evgeniya Petrova
Business jet plunges near Trump’s Florida residence: What caused the crash?
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
Last materials
India sets ₹3 trillion domestic defence production target by 2029
Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Heightens Flood Risk for West Bengal and Assam
Central Government notifies new grievance redressal rules for rural employment scheme
Flu Shots May Protect the Heart, Not Just the Lungs
Weight Loss After 40: Why Metabolic Shifts Make Traditional Diets Less Effective
Loud Snoring Is Not Always Dangerous: Why Silent Breathing Pauses Threaten the Heart
Reduced Ornamentation: The Afghan Coat as a Suede and Fur Winter Layer
Softening Hand Appearance: Nail Shape, Color, and Maintenance Guide
Downward Drying Direction and Cuticle Alignment for Porous Hair in Humid Conditions
Five Wild Cat Species in Russia: From Snow Leopards to Eurasian Lynx
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.