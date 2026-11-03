Central Government notifies new grievance redressal rules for rural employment scheme

The Central Government has notified the VB-G RAM G Grievance Redressal Rules, 2026, establishing a formal framework to address complaints regarding the rural employment scheme. While the new rules introduce a strict 15-day window for resolving grievances, a comparison with the initial draft reveals the removal of several accountability measures, creating uncertainty about how officials will be held responsible for lapses in implementation.

Under the new framework, the system is designed to be decentralised, requiring state governments to set up grievance redressal mechanisms at the gram panchayat, block, and district levels. Workers can file complaints regarding the denial of employment, unpaid or delayed wages, lack of worksite facilities, or harassment through multiple channels: in person, via speed post, telephone helplines, or a dedicated digital platform. To ensure accessibility, the rules mandate that any physical complaint must be uploaded to the digital system by the following working day, and no grievance can be rejected based on the language or format used by the worker.

The rules establish a two-stage timeline for resolution. A designated grievance redressal officer must first conduct an inquiry and record findings within seven days. If the matter remains unresolved after this initial period, it must be escalated to a higher authority via the digital platform. The entire process is intended to conclude within 15 days. However, there is a critical distinction between the administrative act of escalating a file and the actual delivery of relief; forwarding a complaint to a senior official does not equate to resolving a worker's lack of wages or employment.

Significant gaps have emerged between the May 2022 draft and the final notification. The final rules omit the mandate for a weekly 'grievance day' for workers and remove explicit provisions for penal action against officials who cause delays. Furthermore, the requirement to file a First Information Report (FIR) in cases of financial irregularities and the mandate for quarterly reports to state governments on pending cases have been dropped from the rules.

These omissions raise concerns about the practical enforcement of the scheme. While these safeguards were present in the draft rules, they are fundamentally rooted in Paragraph 28 of Schedule I of the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025. Because the Act is the parent legislation, its statutory obligations-such as accountability for failures and the recovery of misappropriated funds under Section 26-remain legally binding even if the subordinate rules do not explicitly repeat them. The rules cannot override the law passed by Parliament.

For workers, the primary remaining recourse is the appeal process under Rule 7, which allows them to challenge orders at successive administrative levels. Such appeals must be filed within 45 days and are to be disposed of within 30 days. While the rules provide the digital and procedural plumbing for registering complaints, the actual protection of workers' rights continues to depend on the broader statutory safeguards provided by the Act itself.