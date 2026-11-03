World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Jamaican court rules unproven misconduct insufficient to revoke extradition bail

World » Americas » Guyana

Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman has ruled that allegations of past misconduct, absent criminal convictions, are insufficient grounds for revoking bail in the extradition proceedings involving Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed. The decision, delivered on Monday, represents a procedural setback for the United States prosecution, which had sought to withdraw the bail conditions based on a pattern of alleged offences attributed to the younger Mohamed.

In her ruling, Latchman established a clear legal distinction between unproven allegations and established criminal records. She stated that past conduct without a conviction, or pending charges that have not yet resulted in a verdict, cannot independently justify the continued detention of individuals in extradition matters. Consequently, she affirmed that the bail previously granted to both Mohameds in relation to the extradition case would remain in effect.

"I do not find that past conduct without a conviction or pending charges without a conviction is sufficient to warrant a revocation of bail,” the Chief Magistrate stated during the hearing. She further clarified that while the court retains the authority to grant, vary, or revoke bail, a conviction arising from separate criminal proceedings could potentially serve as grounds for reconsidering the bail status at a later stage. "That conviction may very well have some bearing on an application for revocation at that stage,” she added.

The application to revoke bail was advanced by Jamaican attorney Herbert McKenzie, representing the United States in the extradition proceedings. McKenzie cited several recent criminal charges involving Azruddin Mohamed to argue that his continued release posed concerns warranting tighter control. A central element of this argument was an alleged attempt to pervert the course of justice, reportedly involving the discharge of a loaded firearm on October 12, 2026, near the residence of Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, the Guyana Police Force's intelligence chief. McKenzie contended that this incident, in which Mohamed is alleged to have acted alongside two others, demonstrated sufficient risk to justify revoking bail. Defence attorneys Roysdale Forde and Siand Dhurjon presented counter-submissions to the court before the ruling was delivered.

Despite the favourable ruling in the extradition context, Azruddin Mohamed remains in custody. He is currently on remand until November 24 in connection with the separate October 12 incidents, which include allegations of attempting to pervert the course of justice, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition. These allegations are subject to ongoing separate criminal proceedings and have not been established as facts by a court of law. The extradition proceedings against Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed continue, with hearings scheduled to resume following the Monday decision.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back
World
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back
Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period
World
Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period

Bolivia's exports of zinc, silver, and gold surged 33-57% in September 2026, with zinc reaching $186.4M and silver $274.2M, signaling a structural rise in mining revenue that outpaces prior annual aggregates.

Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
Philippine Exports Hit Record $9.87 Billion, Masking Decline in Traditional Sectors
Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status
Five Wild Cat Species in Russia: From Snow Leopards to Eurasian Lynx Alexander Shtorm Skobelev Cutlets, Skoblyanka, and Jimchiki: Technical Foundations of Ryazan Cuisine Margarita Kicherova Dishwashers: Why Pre-Rinsing Actually Ruins Cleaning Performance Evgeniya Petrova
Business jet plunges near Trump’s Florida residence: What caused the crash?
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
Last materials
President Ali affirms GDF modernisation with new assets and forward bases on 61st anniversary
Guyana's Home Affairs Minister urges calm as Stabroek Market fire follows court protest
Birmingham City Council admits budget constraints restricting flood defence maintenance
UK government reverses 15-year ILR wait for existing care workers
Northumbria Police records 22 officer bars in record-setting national figure
Why Service History Trumps Condition for Hyundai Ioniq 5 ICCU Reliability
Beyond the badge: BMW 3 Series pricing reveals trade-offs in style, sound, and power
Yanmar Swap: The Airflow Fix for the Sluggish Land Cruiser 80
Tajikistan's working-age population to grow by 2.46 million people by 2040
Singapore court sentences man to three weeks for assault linked to foreign emblem warning
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.