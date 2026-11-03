Jamaican court rules unproven misconduct insufficient to revoke extradition bail

Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman has ruled that allegations of past misconduct, absent criminal convictions, are insufficient grounds for revoking bail in the extradition proceedings involving Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed. The decision, delivered on Monday, represents a procedural setback for the United States prosecution, which had sought to withdraw the bail conditions based on a pattern of alleged offences attributed to the younger Mohamed.

In her ruling, Latchman established a clear legal distinction between unproven allegations and established criminal records. She stated that past conduct without a conviction, or pending charges that have not yet resulted in a verdict, cannot independently justify the continued detention of individuals in extradition matters. Consequently, she affirmed that the bail previously granted to both Mohameds in relation to the extradition case would remain in effect.

"I do not find that past conduct without a conviction or pending charges without a conviction is sufficient to warrant a revocation of bail,” the Chief Magistrate stated during the hearing. She further clarified that while the court retains the authority to grant, vary, or revoke bail, a conviction arising from separate criminal proceedings could potentially serve as grounds for reconsidering the bail status at a later stage. "That conviction may very well have some bearing on an application for revocation at that stage,” she added.

The application to revoke bail was advanced by Jamaican attorney Herbert McKenzie, representing the United States in the extradition proceedings. McKenzie cited several recent criminal charges involving Azruddin Mohamed to argue that his continued release posed concerns warranting tighter control. A central element of this argument was an alleged attempt to pervert the course of justice, reportedly involving the discharge of a loaded firearm on October 12, 2026, near the residence of Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, the Guyana Police Force's intelligence chief. McKenzie contended that this incident, in which Mohamed is alleged to have acted alongside two others, demonstrated sufficient risk to justify revoking bail. Defence attorneys Roysdale Forde and Siand Dhurjon presented counter-submissions to the court before the ruling was delivered.

Despite the favourable ruling in the extradition context, Azruddin Mohamed remains in custody. He is currently on remand until November 24 in connection with the separate October 12 incidents, which include allegations of attempting to pervert the course of justice, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition. These allegations are subject to ongoing separate criminal proceedings and have not been established as facts by a court of law. The extradition proceedings against Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed continue, with hearings scheduled to resume following the Monday decision.