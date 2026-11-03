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President Ali affirms GDF modernisation with new assets and forward bases on 61st anniversary

World » Americas » Guyana

President Dr Irfaan Ali, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief, has affirmed the Government's commitment to enhancing the operational capacity of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Marking the 61st anniversary of the institution, Ali stated that the administration has executed a programme of recapitalisation over the past five years. This initiative includes the acquisition of new vessels and aircraft, the construction of modern barracks, and the reinforcement of forward operating bases nationwide.

2013 GAF AGS-17 (1)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Lance Cpl. Michael Dye, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
2013 GAF AGS-17 (1)

The President framed these expenditures as necessary measures to equip the Force for a changing security environment. "Service is what defines the Guyanese soldier. It is service before self, service to community, and service to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana," Ali stated in his anniversary message. He emphasised that while Guyana remains committed to international law and peaceful coexistence, the state is resolute in protecting its territorial integrity.

Ali traced the GDF's mission back to its establishment prior to Guyana's independence, noting that its enduring objective has been to defend the nation's borders and serve its population. He paid tribute to veterans who patrolled the borders with limited resources and acknowledged the current service of personnel stationed along the borders, in Guyana's waters and airspace, and in communities during times of need. The President also urged the military to maintain professionalism, remain apolitical, and uphold loyalty to the Constitution of Guyana.

Institutional Perspective

Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan provided a complementary assessment in his own anniversary address. Khan reflected on the legacy of successive generations of officers and ranks, asserting that the GDF's history is built on the service and sacrifice of its founders. He noted that current members continue this responsibility by safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Looking ahead, Khan stated that the Force's mandate extends beyond operational capability to the development of character, sound principles, and good judgement in its personnel. He stressed that military service demands integrity and personal responsibility that persists beyond an individual's time in uniform. "The uniform may be temporary, but the duty endures," Khan said, highlighting the institutional motto as a guiding principle for the next generation of military professionals.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
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