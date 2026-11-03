Guyana's Home Affairs Minister urges calm as Stabroek Market fire follows court protest

A protest staged outside the Georgetown Magistrates' Courts on Monday descended into disorder after demonstrators breached police barricades while opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed was appearing in court, according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Mohamed, who has been sanctioned by the United States and faces an indictment, was in attendance at his hearing when the situation escalated. Ranks of police officers discharged tear gas and rubber pellets to disperse the crowd after it pushed down the barriers, reports state. As the assembly broke up, some protesters moved toward Stabroek Market, where a small fire was subsequently observed at the front of the building, heightening tensions in the area.

Police warn against unlawful conduct

The demonstrations were reportedly called by relatives of the Mohamed family and members of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) parliamentary team. However, the GPF had issued a prior statement cautioning the public against violence, property destruction, threats to individuals, and the obstruction of public roads. While the Force acknowledged the constitutional right to freedom of expression and peaceful picketing, it emphasized that these rights must be exercised within legal limits and do not extend to intimidation, sabotage, or other unlawful acts endangering public safety.

In that statement, the police warned that individuals found engaging in such activities would be investigated and prosecuted where sufficient evidence exists. The GPF also reminded the public that the Public Order Act, Chapter 16:03, regulates public meetings and processions, requiring organizers to obtain necessary permissions and comply with imposed conditions.

Legal distinctions and safety concerns

Specific attention was drawn to activities intended to create widespread fear or disrupt essential services. The police pointed to Section 309A of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, noting that acts involving violence, serious property destruction, or disruption of essential services may constitute terrorism if the specific conduct and intention required by law are established. The Force stated that attempts, incitement, or assistance in such acts could attract criminal liability, with terrorism charges to be pursued only where investigations reveal evidence satisfying the legal requirements of such offences.

Concerns regarding the nature of messages circulating ahead of the protest were raised, with reports indicating that social media pages supportive of WIN had called for violence. A live video streamed by one protester outside the courts allegedly captured individuals discussing the construction of incendiary devices, described as "Channa bombs," adding to the perception of potential unrest.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond appealed to citizens to remain calm, noting that her ministry and security services would continue to protect the public and maintain law and order while respecting the right to peaceful assembly. She highlighted the distinction between peaceful demonstrations and acts of violence or incitement, stressing that Mohamed's legal matters are before the courts and that his attorneys are pursuing available legal remedies. "Whatever our political differences, we are all Guyanese," Walrond said, urging citizens to share responsibility for the country's stability.