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Birmingham City Council admits budget constraints restricting flood defence maintenance

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Birmingham City Council has admitted that severe financial pressures are restricting its ability to maintain flood defences and manage emergency responses following a summer of extreme weather.

In a new report on flood risk management, the local authority acknowledged that budget constraints have "impacted the level of service" provided to the city. This decline affects the delivery of new projects, the ongoing maintenance of existing flood assets, and the council's capacity to fulfil its statutory duties under the Flood and Water Management Act.

The report warns that these funding gaps will inevitably increase the risk of internal flooding and cause further degradation of wider infrastructure. As a consequence, the council is now reviewing the provision of non-statutory services, including the distribution of sandbags to formal flood action groups upon request.

To manage these limitations, the council is shifting to a "more focused, risk-oriented strategy." Maintenance and inspections will now be prioritised based on the number of properties potentially affected, focusing resources on high-risk drainage assets to keep them clear.

The shift in service comes after a period of significant weather instability. In August, dozens of homes in the north of the city were hit by torrents of water, leading Labour councillor Nicky Brennan to report that residents in affected areas have been suffering "sleepless nights" due to flooding fears.

Green Party councillors have described the situation for some communities as having reached a "crisis point." Councillor Joseph Peacock noted that families have seen homes they invested love and care into be "inundated by filthy water," while Councillor Raheem Humphreys stated that residents are increasingly anxious about the city's lack of preparation for a changing climate.

Funding for these essential works is provided via the local government settlement. However, Birmingham City Council has noted that this funding is not ring-fenced, meaning the flood risk management budget remains vulnerable to the authority's broader financial instability and the demands of other key services.

The council stated it is currently updating its strategy and seeking additional funding from various sources. It highlighted a new, "simplified" government policy for grant applications as a potential means of easing some of the current financial pressures.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
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