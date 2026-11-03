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UK government reverses 15-year ILR wait for existing care workers

World » Europe » UK

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has confirmed that the government will withdraw plans to extend the waiting period for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) for social care workers already in the UK. Under the revised arrangements, care workers earning at least £25,000 who were present in the country before May 2025 will remain eligible for ILR after five years, rather than the 15 years previously proposed.

This adjustment was announced during a statement to the House of Commons, where Ms Mahmood also detailed other changes to the settlement system. She reiterated that a five-year path to settlement will remain available for individuals earning over £50,000, while those earning £125,000 or more will have access to a fast-track route after three years. Conversely, small boat migrants who arrive illegally and do not proceed to work or study will face a 30-year waiting period, and those committing immigration breaches will see their wait extended to 20 years.

The decision to exempt existing care workers from the longer waiting period follows significant internal party opposition. Approximately 100 Labour MPs signed a letter criticising the original proposal, with Diane Abbott and Clive Lewis comparing the retrospective changes to "Windrush era policies.” Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner had previously described the retrospective nature of the proposals as "un-British.”

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accused Ms Mahmood of dismantling her hardline stance on immigration in "just 12 minutes,” attributing the change to pressure from Angela Rayner and Miatta Fahnbulleh. Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, stated that the move revealed the Home Secretary's "true colours.”

The policy shift occurs against a backdrop of ongoing debate over net migration figures, which reached 2.6 million between 2021 and 2024. Ms Mahmood has previously cited figures from the Migration Advisory Committee suggesting that failing to implement stricter ILR rules could result in a cost of £10 billion, driven by an estimated 350,000 low-skilled workers and their dependents becoming eligible for settlement and benefits over the next five years.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has acknowledged the complexity of the issue, stating in an ITV interview that it is "difficult to say” whether current net migration levels are too high or low. He suggested that migration policy should follow economic gaps, warning that setting arbitrary numerical targets could lead to recruitment shortages in specific sectors.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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