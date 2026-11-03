Northumbria Police records 22 officer bars in record-setting national figure

Twenty-two officers from Northumbria Police were barred from the profession in the financial year ending March 2026, according to new figures released by the College of Policing. This follows a broader trend across England and Wales, where a record 757 serving officers were placed on the national barred list, marking the highest annual total since the mechanism was introduced in late 2017.

The barred list is an administrative tool that prevents individuals convicted of criminal offences or found to have committed gross misconduct from ever holding a police position in the UK again. It functions as a permanent exclusion rather than a temporary suspension. In the 2025/26 period, the list included 334 officers who were serving at the time of their removal, 397 who resigned during investigations, and 26 who retired while under scrutiny.

In the North East, the increase is stark. Northumbria Police recorded 22 bans in 2025/26, up from 15 in 2024/25 and 19 in 2023/24. Durham Constabulary reported eight additions to the list in the same period, a significant jump from the two recorded in each of the previous three years.

Nationally, the 757 officers barred represent approximately 0.5% of all serving personnel. The College of Policing's report breaks down the specific grounds for these exclusions, noting that dishonesty was cited in 142 cases, discriminatory behaviour in 110, and unlawful access or disclosure of information in 101 instances. Sexual offences and misconduct accounted for 87 cases, including six instances of child sexual abuse, five cases of rape, and 46 cases of abuse of position for a sexual purpose.

The rank distribution indicates that the majority of those barred were at the entry level. Of the 757 officers, 641 were police constables, while 84 were sergeants. Higher ranks were less frequently affected, with 18 inspectors, five chief inspectors, five superintendents, and four chief superintendents added to the list.

The College of Policing states that the purpose of the list is to enforce professional standards by removing individuals who have broken the public's trust. Assistant Chief Constable Arman Mathieson, director of operational standards at the body, stated that the force will continue to act when standards are breached, regardless of whether the officer has resigned or retired to avoid immediate dismissal.

Specific cases highlighted in the reporting include Detective Sue Thorpe, formerly of Whitley Bay, who was barred following a conviction for stalking her ex-partner and misusing the Police National Computer to locate him. Similarly, Robert Stringer, a serving officer based in Newcastle, was placed on the list after pleading guilty to stalking and breaching professional standards regarding discreditable conduct.

Since December 2017, a total of 3,591 regular officers have been added to the list. While the pace of dismissals has accelerated in recent years, the figures remain a small fraction of the total workforce, with the College of Policing noting that the vast majority of officers continue to serve without such incidents.