Rising star from Turkmenistan reaches historic achievements in China

Shabnam Kerimbaeva, a 16-year-old weightlifter from Turkmenistan, set two junior world records at the 91st World Weightlifting Championships held in Ningbo, China. Competing in the women's 57 kg category, the athlete recorded a snatch of 89 kg and a total lift of 201 kg, both marking new standards for the junior age group (13-17 years). Her press lift of 112 kg also equaled a previous junior world record established in August 2026 by Kazakhstan's 15-year-old Snejana Kashkarova during the Asian Youth Championships in Tashkent.

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Kerimbaeva, who will turn 17 on December 26, completed all six of her scheduled lifts successfully. Her progression in the snatch was 83 kg, 86 kg, and finally 89 kg, while in the press she lifted 103 kg, 107 kg, and 112 kg. These results placed her fourth in the snatch and sixth in the press. With a total of 201 kg, she finished fifth overall among 14 participants from 13 countries, trailing fourth-place finisher Alexandra Grigoryan of Armenia by four kilograms. The podium in this weight class was occupied by Ok Gwang-Ok from North Korea, who won gold with a total of 227 kg (102 kg snatch, 125 kg press); Chen Guanling from Chinese Taipei, who took silver with 215 kg (90 kg snatch, 125 kg press); and Olga Yvzhenko from Ukraine, who claimed bronze with 214 kg (96 kg snatch, 118 kg press).

While pursuing her athletic career, Kerimbaeva continues her secondary education, currently studying in the 12th grade at Secondary School No. 51 in the Garashsylyk etrap of Dashoguz Welayat. She began training under the supervision of her father, Zelibay Kerimbaev, and now trains as part of the Turkmenistan national team under head coach Meretguly Sagetmyradov. Her progress over the past few months has been significant; earlier this year, at the Asian Youth Championships in Tashkent, she competed in the 53 kg category, earning silver among juniors under 17 and bronze among junior women under 20 with a total lift of 186 kg (83 kg snatch, 103 kg press).

Turkmenistan was represented by ten athletes at the world championships in Ningbo. The first Turkmenian to compete was Ogulchat Amanova, a two-time world champion in the junior under-17 category. In the 53 kg class, Amanova lifted 85 kg in the snatch and 104 kg in the press, finishing 20th out of 38 competitors from 33 nations with a total of 189 kg. The event was won by China's Zhang Haiqin with a total of 221 kg, followed by Miranda Ulrey of the United States with 220 kg and Kim So-Hyun of North Korea with 214 kg.