Tajikistan's working-age population to grow by 2.46 million people by 2040

For a farmer in a rural district or a recent graduate in Dushanbe, the macro-economic growth figures often reported in government bulletins can feel abstract. However, the reality of Tajikistan's demographic surge is concrete: by 2040, the country's working-age population is projected to grow by 2.46 million people-a nearly 39% increase. This surge represents both a potential economic engine and a pressing social challenge.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Душанбе, Таджикистан

The scale of this shift was a central theme at the International Economic Conference "On the Path to Balanced Economic Development," organized by the Eurasian Stabilization and Development Fund (ESDF) in Astana. The discussion highlighted a widening gap between the country's overall GDP growth and the actual nature of the jobs being created for its citizens.

Data presented in the ESDF's flagship report, "Economic Growth, Demography and the Labor Market: Reality and Challenges," shows that Tajikistan has outpaced its regional peers in certain growth metrics. Between 2010 and 2024, the GDP grew 3.1 times, with an average annual growth rate of 8.3% from 2022 to 2025. Poverty levels dropped from 37% to 17%, and the industrial sector's share of the GDP rose from 15% to 21%, bolstered by massive infrastructure projects such as the Rogun Dam.

Yet, the structure of employment remains stubbornly stagnant. Approximately 60% of the workforce is still concentrated in agriculture, a sector where productivity is roughly half that of the services industry. While the numbers show an economy expanding, they do not yet show a workforce transitioning into more productive, formal roles.

Bakhrom Sheralizoda, head of the Financial Market and Investment Project Management Department at the Institute of Economics and Demography of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, emphasized that strategic documents alone are insufficient. While the National Development Strategy 2030 and programs for accelerated industrialization aim to modernize the economy, Sheralizoda argued that the focus must shift toward measurable human outcomes.

"The number of strategic documents itself does not testify to the effectiveness of their implementation," Sheralizoda noted during the conference. He stressed the need for "measurable results," specifically the creation of permanent jobs, real increases in wages, and the generation of local added value.

The challenge now lies in whether the state can facilitate the transition for small and medium enterprises, individual entrepreneurs, and dekhkan (small-scale) farms. For these actors, growth depends on practical access to quality standards, professional training, and financing tied to real contracts rather than speculative loans.

As millions of young Tajiks prepare to enter the labor market, the window for action is narrow. The potential to turn this demographic wave into a resource depends on whether the economy can move beyond raw extraction and large-scale state projects toward a diversified private sector. Whether these structural shifts will happen fast enough to absorb 2.4 million new workers remains the defining question for Tajikistan's social stability over the next two decades.