Former Mount Elizabeth CEO Bernie Poh joins Sree Narayana Mission Singapore for leadership role

Sree Narayana Mission (SNM) Singapore has appointed Bernie Poh as its CEO-designate, a move that aligns the charity's leadership with the specific operational demands of its expanding eldercare portfolio. Taking effect from November 4, 2026, the appointment positions an executive with two decades of senior healthcare management experience to oversee an institution that currently operates two Ministry of Health (MOH)-appointed nursing homes and is preparing for a third facility to open in 2028.

SNM, which holds Institution of a Public Character (IPC) status, provides residential and centre-based care for seniors and vulnerable individuals. The organisation's service capacity includes the SNM Nursing Home@Chong Pang and the SNM Nursing Home@Riverwalk, both designated by the MOH. This designation is critical for access, as it qualifies residents for specific government funding schemes and places the facilities within the national regulatory framework for healthcare. Additionally, the charity manages three senior care centres, two active ageing centres, and the Meranti Home @ Pelangi Village, a psychiatric welfare home.

The incoming CEO, Bernie Poh, 56, succeeds S. Devendran, who will step down on December 1, 2026, after a decade in the role. The transition follows a planned succession process initiated by SNM's executive committee and succession planning task force. Poh's background is rooted in the infrastructure of Singapore's healthcare and eldercare sectors. His previous roles include CEO of Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Deputy CEO of Pacific Healthcare Holdings, and Director of Opal Healthcare in Australia. Most recently, he served as the founder and CEO of Allium Healthcare, a local eldercare provider, from 2016 to 2025.

SNM stated that Poh's experience in strategic leadership, organisational development, and the oversight of complex residential care services is intended to support the organisation amid rising demand for sustainable eldercare. Anil Sarasijakshan, President of SNM, noted that the charity's growth under Devendran's leadership provided a foundation for this next phase, while emphasising that Poh's specific expertise in managing large-scale healthcare operations will be central to maintaining service accessibility and quality as the sector expands. The handover period between November 4 and December 1 is designed to ensure continuity in the management of MOH-appointed facilities, which require strict adherence to regulatory and operational standards for resident care.