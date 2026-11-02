Indonesian wildfires expose buffer pool shortfall in voluntary carbon markets

Wildfires in Indonesia have ignited a structural challenge within the voluntary carbon market: the validity of credits derived from forest conservation projects when the underlying asset is destroyed by fire. This is not a speculative risk but an operational mechanism failure that directly impacts the integrity of carbon offset claims. The core issue lies in the divergence between the theoretical reduction of emissions-preventing deforestation-and the physical reality of carbon release when peatlands and vegetation burn.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Федор Савченко is licensed under Все права защищены Forest fire

The carbon credit mechanism operates on a specific physical premise: one credit represents one tonne of greenhouse gases either reduced or removed. In the context of forest projects, this value is generated by preserving the carbon stored in trees and soil. Unlike renewable energy projects that displace fossil fuel consumption, forest projects carry a unique operational risk: the carbon asset is biologically active and subject to environmental reversal. When a fire occurs, the carbon previously locked in the biomass and peat is released back into the atmosphere, potentially negating the emissions savings that the project was credited for delivering.

The verification of this loss is a multi-stage operational process. It does not rely on visual confirmation alone, such as satellite imagery of burn scars, which can be misleading in peatland areas where fires smoulder underground. Instead, independent verifiers must conduct scientific field measurements to quantify the exact volume of underground peat and biomass consumed. As Bjorn Fonden, Asia-Pacific director at the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), noted, the assessment question is not whether trees remain standing, but whether the project prevented emissions that would otherwise have occurred. If the verified loss reverses previously issued credits, the project may generate fewer new credits in subsequent years, and the specific loss must be compensated to preserve the integrity of the market.

The primary operational safeguard against this risk is the buffer pool mechanism. Under this system, a mandatory percentage of credits generated by forest projects-typically around 5 per cent, depending on the project type and risk profile-is withheld from sale and placed into a shared reserve. This reserve acts as a financial and operational insurance policy. When a verified reversal event occurs, credits from the buffer pool are cancelled to offset the loss, ensuring that the total amount of credits in circulation remains accurate. This system is designed to be cross-subsidised; credits from projects in lower-risk regions can cover losses in higher-risk areas, provided the total reserve is sufficient. Ben Rattenbury from carbon ratings firm Sylvera explained that the adequacy of this volume is determined by the crediting standards, which set the rules for how much must be set aside based on historical risk data.

However, a significant operational constraint is emerging due to climate change. The buffer pool system was calibrated based on historical fire patterns. As extreme weather events become more frequent and severe, the frequency of large-scale fire events may exceed the rate at which credits are added to the reserve. If multiple large forests burn within a short period, the carbon released could outpace the credits available in the buffer pool, creating a systemic shortfall. This creates a structural mismatch between the pace of environmental degradation and the financial buffering capacity of the market. Some standards are updating their risk calculations to account for these extreme conditions, but the challenge of keeping reserve levels sufficient in the face of accelerating climate risks remains unresolved.

Despite these risks, the market has continued to function. Data from carbon market database Allied Offsets indicates that 1,056 new buyers from the Asia-Pacific region entered the market last year. In Singapore, where carbon trading is a significant economic activity, the impact on market depth has been limited. Oi-Yee Choo, CEO of Singapore-based carbon exchange Climate Impact X, stated that trading activity involving Indonesian credits on their platform has remained stable, with no significant shift in demand. This stability suggests that market participants continue to value the offset mechanism, likely because the credit revenue itself serves a critical operational function in fire prevention.

The revenue from carbon credits is not merely a financial gain; it is an operational resource for asset maintenance. Funds from these projects are directed toward forest patrols, firefighting teams, early-warning systems, and the maintenance of water levels in peatlands. In peatland areas, preventing the soil from drying out is a critical operational step, as dried peat becomes highly flammable and vulnerable to long-smouldering fires. Zhang Yiwen, co-founder of carbon removal startup CarbonSynk, emphasized that effective projects require due diligence, including the use of satellite images and historical data to identify high-risk zones, and active engagement with local communities to address human activities that contribute to fire risk.

The sustainability of the carbon credit market in regions like Indonesia now depends on this operational feedback loop: whether the revenue generated by credits can sufficiently fund the physical measures-patrols, water management, and firefighting-needed to prevent the very events that invalidate the credits. The system is no longer just about protecting a forest for today; it is about ensuring the financial and operational mechanisms can withstand the fires of tomorrow.