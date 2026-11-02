Singaporean sentenced to nearly six years for Perth cyclist manslaughter

Ng Jing Kai, a 29-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison by the Supreme Court of Western Australia for the manslaughter of a cyclist in Perth. The ruling, handed down on November 2, 2026, finalized the legal consequences of an incident that occurred in May 2024, following a guilty plea entered in August of that year.

The sentence was backdated to May 24, 2024, the date of Ng's initial arrest, reflecting the period he has spent in Australian custody since then. Ng had arrived in Perth on May 20, 2024, for a holiday with family and friends, where he had planned to propose to his girlfriend. He was driving a grey Kia Carnival in the suburb of Carlisle when the incident took place at approximately 1:45 pm on May 24.

Court Findings and Procedural Context

The court established that the victim, a 48-year-old cyclist, had previously stolen valuables, including an AirTag, from Ng's vehicle after breaking into it a day earlier. Ng and his family located the victim by tracking the device. The judicial record indicates that Ng pursued the victim on his e-bike for approximately 10 minutes while a companion contacted police. During this chase, the victim fell, and Ng accelerated his vehicle over the kerb, trapping the cyclist under one of the car's wheels. The vehicle then dragged the victim for a distance reported as up to 25 meters in the sentencing remarks, though earlier police accounts cited a drag of over 30 meters.

The presiding judge characterized the use of the vehicle to pursue and confront the victim as involving "very poor decision making" and noted the inherent danger of maneuvering a large vehicle in close proximity to a cyclist during a tense interaction. Ng was initially charged with murder in June 2024 before the charge was reduced to manslaughter. He has no prior criminal history in either Western Australia or Singapore. The victim was transported to Royal Perth Hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries. The Western Australia Police Force had investigated the case as a potential property dispute, with Ng described as having acted as a vigilante after accusing the deceased of refusing to return the stolen items.