World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Singaporean sentenced to nearly six years for Perth cyclist manslaughter

World » Asia » Singapore

Ng Jing Kai, a 29-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison by the Supreme Court of Western Australia for the manslaughter of a cyclist in Perth. The ruling, handed down on November 2, 2026, finalized the legal consequences of an incident that occurred in May 2024, following a guilty plea entered in August of that year.

The sentence was backdated to May 24, 2024, the date of Ng's initial arrest, reflecting the period he has spent in Australian custody since then. Ng had arrived in Perth on May 20, 2024, for a holiday with family and friends, where he had planned to propose to his girlfriend. He was driving a grey Kia Carnival in the suburb of Carlisle when the incident took place at approximately 1:45 pm on May 24.

Court Findings and Procedural Context

The court established that the victim, a 48-year-old cyclist, had previously stolen valuables, including an AirTag, from Ng's vehicle after breaking into it a day earlier. Ng and his family located the victim by tracking the device. The judicial record indicates that Ng pursued the victim on his e-bike for approximately 10 minutes while a companion contacted police. During this chase, the victim fell, and Ng accelerated his vehicle over the kerb, trapping the cyclist under one of the car's wheels. The vehicle then dragged the victim for a distance reported as up to 25 meters in the sentencing remarks, though earlier police accounts cited a drag of over 30 meters.

The presiding judge characterized the use of the vehicle to pursue and confront the victim as involving "very poor decision making" and noted the inherent danger of maneuvering a large vehicle in close proximity to a cyclist during a tense interaction. Ng was initially charged with murder in June 2024 before the charge was reduced to manslaughter. He has no prior criminal history in either Western Australia or Singapore. The victim was transported to Royal Perth Hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries. The Western Australia Police Force had investigated the case as a potential property dispute, with Ng described as having acted as a vigilante after accusing the deceased of refusing to return the stolen items.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Empty wallets, broken lives: Singapore banks forced to take action
Singapore
Empty wallets, broken lives: Singapore banks forced to take action
Three crewmen of Sakhalin schooner which was in distress in Sea of Okhotsk saved
Russia
Three crewmen of Sakhalin schooner which was in distress in Sea of Okhotsk saved
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
World
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
Popular
From Moon Rovers to Chernobyl: The Engineering of Mikhail Malenkov

The STR-1 transport robot adapted lunar rover technology to clear radioactive debris when radiation levels rendered human rooftop work lethal.

From Moon Rovers to Chernobyl: The Engineering of Mikhail Malenkov
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
Empty wallets, broken lives: Singapore banks forced to take action
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back Lyuba Lulko Evergreens Winter Burn: The Hidden Hydration Trap in Frozen Soil Marina Lebedeva Distinguishing Physical Exertion from Mental Stimulation in Canine Exercise Routines Alexander Shtorm
How 15-Hour Tanker Delay Triggered Bali's Fuel Collapse, Stranding Tourists at Airports
Massive production shifts in China: Manufacturing giants abandon old growth models
Air Fryer White Bread: Ratio and Readiness Cues
Air Fryer White Bread: Ratio and Readiness Cues
Last materials
Philippine Exports Hit Record $9.87 Billion, Masking Decline in Traditional Sectors
Singaporean sentenced to nearly six years for Perth cyclist manslaughter
Delhi Collects 68.4 Lakh Rupees in Fines on First Day of Winter Action Plan
Kazakhstan's Strong Tenge Drives VAT Shortfall Despite Rate Cuts
Samruk-Kazyna and AZCON Holding Sign Agreement to Launch New Caspian Ferry Line
Whitewashing Fruit Trees: Why November Timing Prevents Frost Cracks
Costa Rica Public Procurement Law Article 66 Used for Direct Ambulance Purchase
Uzbekistan Launches Program to Produce 30,000 Export-Ready Specialists Annually
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
Rose Cuttings: Why the Pencil-Width Cane Determines Winter Survival
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.