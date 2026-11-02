Judge Dismisses Trump's $10 Billion Defamation Suit Against WSJ and Murdoch

U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles in Miami permanently dismissed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump against The Wall Street Journal and media executive Rupert Murdoch. The ruling, issued on Saturday, was made "with prejudice," meaning the case cannot be refiled and the dismissal is final. In his decision, Judge Gayles stated that the president failed to demonstrate that the defendants published defamatory statements with "actual malice," a legal standard required for public figures to win libel cases against media organizations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Donald Trump

The dispute centers on a story published by The Wall Street Journal in 2025. The article described a sexually suggestive letter that bore Trump's name and was reportedly included in a 2003 album compiled for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday. The newspaper stated the letter was collected by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former associate, years before Epstein's 2006 arrest and his subsequent falling-out with Trump. The letter, which the paper noted ended with the text "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” was framed by the outline of a hand-drawn naked woman. Trump has consistently denied writing the letter, describing the reporting as false and malicious.

When the lawsuit was initially filed in federal court in Miami, it accused The Journal and its reporters of "knowingly and recklessly” publishing statements that caused "overwhelming financial and reputational harm.” Judge Gayles had previously dismissed the suit in April, ruling that Trump had not sufficiently argued the article was published with malicious intent. However, the judge allowed the president to file an amended complaint, which Trump did in May. In his final ruling on Saturday, Gayles found that the amended allegations remained "conclusory, vague, and sometimes inconsistent” with the article itself.

The court's decision relied on the U. S. Supreme Court's 1964 ruling in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan. This landmark decision established that public figures must prove media outlets knowingly published falsehoods or acted with reckless disregard for the truth to succeed in libel claims. Judge Gayles noted that The Wall Street Journal's story did not ignore Trump's denial; rather, it explicitly informed readers that the president "decried the Letter as a fake and denied writing it.”

The White House did not immediately issue a public reaction to the dismissal on Saturday or respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. This legal outcome occurs while the administration navigates ongoing legal conflicts with several major news outlets. In addition to the dismissed Journal case, Trump is involved in litigation with the BBC, The Associated Press, and most recently CNN, MSNBC, and Politico, who are suing to restore their White House access following a ban issued in mid-September 2025.