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2026 Midterm Elections: Staggered Poll Closures Define Senate Control Timeline

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The 2026 midterm elections will conclude on a staggered schedule spanning nearly seven hours, from 7:00 p. m. Eastern Time in Georgia and Virginia to 1:00 a. m. ET in Alaska, creating a structured timeline for determining control of the U. S. Senate and House of Representatives. Because vote tabulation often extends beyond election night, the procedural stage of results is defined by state-specific reporting mandates, such as Georgia's new requirement for counties to report results within one hour of polls closing, and by the use of ranked-choice voting in states like Maine and Alaska, which can prolong finalization into weeks.

Poll station
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Poll station

The Staggered Closing Timeline and Key State Contests

Between 7:00 p. m. and 8:30 p. m. ET, polls close in a series of southern and mid-Atlantic states. In Georgia, the Senate race pits incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff against Republican Representative Mike Collins, while the gubernatorial race remains competitive between Republican Rick Jackson and Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms. In North Carolina, the Senate seat is contested by former Governor Roy Cooper and former RNC chair Michael Whatley, a race that national polls indicate is the most likely Democratic pickup in a traditionally Republican-leaning chamber.

Ohio, closing at 7:30 p. m. ET, presents a deadlocked Senate race between Republican Senator Jon Husted and former Democrat Sherrod Brown. The state's gubernatorial contest features Amy Acton, a Democrat, against Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican, with recent campaign advertising noted for its high volume and specific targeting of Acton's family connections.

Mid-Atlantic and Swing State Dynamics at 8:00 p. m. ET

At 8:00 p. m. ET, more than half of the nation's states will have closed polling places. This block includes Florida, where the Senate race favors incumbent Ashley Moody, and the House map, redrawn ahead of the election, creates seven competitive districts according to the Cook Political Report. In Maine, Republican Senator Susan Collins faces a challenge from Democrat Troy Jackson in a state that voted for Kamala Harris in 2024, making the seat a primary target for Democratic majority calculations.

Pennsylvania, also closing at 8:00 p. m., sees its House races shift; three previously toss-up districts now lean Democratic as the election map solidifies in the final month. In New Hampshire, the House race between Democrat Chris Pappas and former Republican Senator John Sununu has widened in Pappas's favor, despite the state's concurrent competitive governor's race.

The 9:00 p. m. ET Block: Defining Senate Control

The 9:00 p. m. ET closure marks the end of voting in over 80% of states, including key battlegrounds for Senate control. In Texas, the Senate race between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton is viewed as a significant test of voter sentiment, given the state's long absence of statewide Democratic victories. In Kansas, the race between incumbent Republican Roger Marshall and Democrat Adam Hamilton has tightened due to a moderate messaging strategy from the challenger and shifting brand dynamics associated with the Trump administration.

Iowa features a competitive Senate race between Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Josh Turek, alongside a governor's race favoring Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand. Michigan's high-profile Senate contest between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers remains a toss-up, heavily influenced by recent advertising strategies targeting El-Sayed's background. In Minnesota, the race between Republican Michelle Tafoya and Democrat Peggy Flanagan is positioned as a potential challenge to the state's traditional Democratic leanings, with Flanagan facing questions related to agency oversight during her tenure as Lieutenant Governor.

Pacific Coast and Final Closures

As polls close at 11:00 p. m. ET in California, Oregon, and Washington, the focus shifts to states with slower counting processes. California's newly redrawn congressional maps, resulting from 2025 voter-approved changes, have tilted several competitive House races toward Democrats, while the state's ballot includes multiple tax propositions. In Oregon, Democratic Governor Tina Kotek faces a tighter than expected race against Republican Christine Drazan.

The final state to close, Alaska, does so at 1:00 a. m. ET. The Senate race between incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola involves complex procedural challenges due to the presence of two candidates with the same name, complicating vote tabulation. The state's use of ranked-choice voting means that final results for the Senate and governor's races may not be determined for weeks, establishing a distinct timeline for legal confirmation compared to other states. The House race in Alaska's at-large district leans Republican but remains less competitive than in previous cycles.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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