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Rep. Haley Stevens Endorses GOP Senate Candidate Mike Rogers

World » Americas

Less than 48 hours before Election Day in the 2026 midterm cycle, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) formally endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, breaking with the Democratic ticket and her former primary opponent, Abdul El-Sayed. The endorsement was announced via a social media video on Sunday, November 1, following a surprise appearance by Stevens with Rogers at a church service in Detroit.

Stevens stated in the video that she was responding to El-Sayed's decision to exclude her from his campaign. "As you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U. S. Senate, Abdul, said I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away, and he's right," Stevens said. "And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the U. S. Senate today."

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
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