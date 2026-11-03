Marvell to Acquire Lumentum in $115 Billion All-Stock Deal

Marvell Technology is acquiring Lumentum Holdings in an all-stock transaction valued at $115 billion. The deal integrates Lumentum's production of lasers and circuit switches with Marvell's semiconductor data infrastructure to target the optical connectivity market within AI data centers.

Market Response and Valuation

Despite the stated goal of becoming a category leader in AI connectivity, the market responded with immediate volatility. Marvell shares declined more than 1% in pre-market trading, while Lumentum shares fell nearly 3% following the announcement. This occurs as AI-related stocks experienced a broader pullback the previous week.

The acquisition follows a separate move earlier this year in which Nvidia reportedly purchased a $2 billion stake in Lumentum, according to Bloomberg. Marvell CEO Matt Murphy characterized the shift toward optical connectivity as a generational architectural change in AI infrastructure.