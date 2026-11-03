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Locate Technologies liquidates 12.3 million Bitcoin following Binance breach

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Locate Technologies, a New Zealand exchange-listed company focused on AI-powered delivery and logistics, has fully liquidated its cryptocurrency holdings, converting 12.3 million Bitcoin into approximately NZ$1.72 million. The sale, completed on Friday 30 October, followed a major security breach at Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, which resulted in losses to customers totaling at least US$6.34 billion (NZ$11.26 billion).

Bitcoin and laptop
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Bitcoin and laptop

The decision by Locate's board of directors was driven by heightened concerns over the risk profile of cryptographic assets, specifically the increasing sophistication of cyber threats and the uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin's future resilience against quantum computing attacks. CEO Steve Orenstein stated that while the board recognized the long-term potential of Bitcoin, the immediate risk environment necessitated a withdrawal of capital.

The immediate trigger for the market reaction was the breach at Binance, described by the exchange as a "complex attack" involving a compromised laptop and malicious software. Nicolas Turnbull, founder of Crypto Consulting NZ and director of Cryptocurrency NZ, characterized the incident as a "digital break and enter" of security measures that protect customer assets. He noted that because cryptocurrency balances on exchanges are often visible, these platforms become attractive targets for theft, unlike traditional bank safety deposit boxes where contents are hidden.

Following the disclosure of the breach, Binance customers withdrew US$3.64 billion from the platform, contributing to a broader sell-off. Despite the scale of the theft, which Turnbull described as potentially the largest financial robbery in history, the price of Bitcoin itself dropped only about 5 percent. This divergence highlights that the primary risk event was an operational failure by a specific network operator, rather than a fundamental flaw in the Bitcoin protocol itself.

Turnbull cautioned that the incident does not necessarily reflect a shift in sentiment among long-term retail investors, who typically hold assets for extended periods. The core issue, he argued, is that the exchange infrastructure is a single point of failure, not the underlying cryptocurrency technology. For Locate Technologies, however, the inability to mitigate these third-party custody risks led to the complete realization of their digital asset investment.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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