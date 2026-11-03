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Spark-Paymark connectivity failure forces South Island businesses to switch to cash

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Electronic payment processing for businesses across the South Island of New Zealand was disrupted on Monday morning, forcing retailers, service providers, and local authorities to suspend card transactions. The outage stemmed from a specific connectivity failure between Spark and Paymark, the country's dominant electronic funds transfer (EFT) processor, which prevented terminals from linking to the Paymark network.

A man pays the bill through the payment terminal in the queue
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
A man pays the bill through the payment terminal in the queue

The immediate financial consequence for affected enterprises was a forced conversion to alternative payment methods. Invercargill City Council announced that its main office and facilities could only accept cash, directing customers requiring card payment to use their online portal. Supermarkets and pharmacies, which typically process a high volume of point-of-sale transactions, were similarly impacted, creating a temporary shift in how consumer payments were settled at the register.

The mechanism behind the disruption was technical rather than systemic across the entire banking sector. Paymark stated that the issue was a "widespread connectivity issue between Spark and Paymark" affecting terminal connections to their network. By the late morning of Monday, Paymark reported that a fix had been implemented, although residual connectivity issues remained for some Spark-connected users. The provider noted it was working closely with Spark to restore full normal connectivity.

Crucially, the outage did not affect the broader New Zealand payments infrastructure. Eftpos New Zealand, a separate payment provider, confirmed that its customers were not impacted, indicating that the failure was isolated to the specific Spark-Paymark connection rather than a nationwide collapse of the EFT system. Spark has not yet issued a public comment regarding the specific nature of the connectivity fault. For consumers, the event resulted in a temporary reduction in payment convenience and a localized friction in the final stage of the transaction process for South Island businesses.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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